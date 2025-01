On Saturday, Jan. 18, Jimmy Robbins (Left) and Colter Kiel (Right) competed at the State Welding CDE Contest. In this contest, they had to weld different skills with multiple types of welders as well as take a knowledge test. As a team they had placed 3rd in their District Contest in December in order to…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here