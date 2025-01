By CHET BAUMGARTNER Southern Wells school board members approved contracts for the district’s two principals and the assistant principal and athletic director during the board’s Tuesday meeting. The contracts included pay raises of $2,000 for Junior-Senior High School Principal Kim Conner and Elementary Principal Kristen Wall and a $5,000 raise for Assistant Principal Todd Thieme….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here