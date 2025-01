INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 3:29 p.m., Mulberry and Market streets. Vehicle hit guardrail, information taken. Tuesday, 3:33 p.m., 2500 block of North Main Street. Juvenile reportedly stole several items. Wednesday, 2:42 a.m., 200 block of East Washington Street. Reported attempted breaking and entering. Wednesday, 12:18 p.m., Bluffton Police Department. Report of harassing texts and calls. County:…

