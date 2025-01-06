By RICK SPRUNGER

DECATUR — Turnovers and a poor start led to Bluffton’s demise at Bellmont Saturday night.

The Tigers dropped a 53-47 game to the high-flying Braves in a highly anticipated cross-class battle between regional powers.

Bluffton’s Maryn Schreiber (right) eyes the ball for a rebound in front of Bellmont’s Ashley Bleke during the second half of Saturday night’s game in Decatur. The Braves knocked off the Tigers 53-47 in the non-conference meeting. (Photo by Chad Kline)

Bluffton, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, saw its 11-game winning streak snapped and fell to 13-2 on the season; Bellmont, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, improved to 14-1.

Bluffton came out of the gate flat.

The Tigers missed nine of their first 10 shots while committing six turnovers and fell into an early 10-2 hole.

“They out-toughed us,” said a frustrated Bluffton coach Doug Curtis outside his team’s locker room after it was over. “They were beating us to loose balls. We need to do better at fighting for the basketball and hanging onto it. We also did a poor job in letting them drive to the basket.”

There were plenty of loose balls.

A heavy, sluggish game that was frequently ragged in nature saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, 36 fouls, 42 free throws, numerous loose balls and wild scrambles.

“That’s just a typical Bluffton-Bellmont basketball game,” said Curtis with a smile, dismissing the suggestion that neither team played well. “Both teams are physical, and neither is going to back down from the other. Last year, they beat us 38-28 at our place, and that game pretty much went the same way.”

While Bluffton’s early deficit wasn’t insurmountable, it left the Tigers playing from behind for much of the contest.

Outstanding 15-26 shooting (.577) after that 1-10 start allowed them to get back in it; but the plague of turnovers persisted.

“I liked the way we competed,” continued Curtis, “but we were not ready for their in-your-face defense, their slapping at the ball.”

Despite committing 22 turnovers for the game, Bluffton was able to get back in the game due to a superior 32-23 domination of the boards and poor shooting by Bellmont, which connected on just 16-52 shots for a mere .308 percentage.

The Tigers battled back to a 16-16 tie midway through the second period on a three-pointer by Konley Ault after a particularly wild scramble for a ball. The ball continued to be kicked and fumbled from the Bellmont forecourt all the way into the right corner on the Bluffton side of the floor.

Ault’s shot got a rise out of the Bluffton faithful, but they were quickly silenced when Bellmont’s Emily Bleke immediately knifed her way through the lane for a finger-roll and Kate Kitson scored her only three points of the game from the left corner to restore the Braves to a five-point lead.

Again, Bluffton fought back, finally taking a 33-31 lead on an Isabella Stout shot underneath and again at 35-33 when Ault got a wide-open layup on an inbounds pass under the basket with 2:00 left in the third quarter.

But Kaitlyn Barton netted a pair of free throws, and Bleke converted another slap-away into a loose-ball layup to swing Bellmont back on top.

Stout knocked down a pair from the line for a 37-37 score, but that was the final tie of the contest.

Bellmont’s Lanie French ended the third quarter with a three-pointer, and Bluffton started the fourth period with two more fatal turnovers.

Ashley Bleke was fouled after the first giveaway while taking Bellmont’s third shot of its possession and hit both free throws, then hit a layup after a steal and an outlet pass from French. That gave the Braves separation at 44-37, their biggest lead since that early 10-2 getaway.

And while the Tigers clawed their way back to within two points on a couple of occasions, six turnovers in the quarter prevented them from getting any closer.

A drive through the lane by Ault and a shot underneath by Maryn Schreiber wrapped around a Bellmont miss restored hope at 49-47 with 0:41 left, but Bellmont salted it away from the free throw line.

Ault led all scorers with 20 points for Bluffton, and Stout added 13 while Schreiber scored eight points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Bellmont was led by Ashley Bleke with 17 points and sister Emily Bleke with 15.

Bluffton won the junior varsity contest, 34-30.

Isla Gibson and Kamryn Ault each scored seven points for the Tigers while Bridget Steffen added six, Madelyn Funk five, Grace Fry four, Piper Morgan three, and Krista Blair two.

BELLMONT 53, BLUFFTON 47

At Bellmont

BLUFFTON (13-2): Isabella Stout 4-11 4-6 13, Konley Ault 6-11 7-8 20, Maryn Schreiber 4-8 0-0 8, Khloe Dick 0-3 0-0 0, Sophie Eisenhut 0-0 0-0 0, Marly Drayer 1-1 0-0 3, Madyson Sonnigsen 1-2 0-0 2, Tressa Renner 0-0 1-1 1. TOTAL: 16-36 12-15 47.

BELLMONT (14-1): Kate Kitson 1-9 1-1 4, Emily Bleke 4-11 7-11 15, Oni Krueckeberg 1-3 0-0 2, Ashley Bleke 6-10 4-4 17, Gwen Laurent 1-1 2-2 4, Lanie French 1-8 2-2 5, Marianne Bleke 1-6 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Barton 1-3 2-2 4, Brianna Converset 0-1 0-0 0. TOTAL: 16-52 18-27 51.

Bluffton 5 13 19 10 — 47

Bellmont 12 9 19 13 — 53

Three-point shooting: Bluffton 3-7 (Stout 1-2, Ault 1-1, Dick 0-2, Drayer 1-1, Sonnigsen 0-1), Bellmont 3-16 (Kitson 1-4, E. Bleke 0-1, Krueckeberg 0-1, A. Bleke 1-3, French 1-5, M. Bleke 0-1, Barton 0-1). Rebounds: Bluffton 32 (Schreiber 9, Eisenhut 5), Bellmont 23 (A. Bleke 8, E. Bleke 5). Turnovers: Bluffton 22, Bellmont 14. Personal fouls: Bluffton 17, Bellmont 14. Fouled Out: None. Technical fouls: None.

Junior Varsity: Bluffton 34, Bellmont 30.