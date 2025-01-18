Lorine D. Baumgartner, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 17, 2025, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

Lorine was born in Adams County on June 13, 1934, to Sam H. and Emma (Fiechter) Baumgartner. Both parents preceded her in death.

Lorine graduated from Berne French High School in 1951 and was a long-time member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She worked in the office for over 30 years at Eley TV and Appliance in Bluffton, and then another 20 years at Christian Care Retirement Community in the dietary department, before retiring. She loved growing and planting flowers, and also loved her family, especially spending time with her great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Survivors include a brother-in-law, Wilmer Gerber; seven nieces and nephews, Judy Clayborn, Leon Baumgartner, Darryl (Jinny) Gerber, Karen Bailey, Marlene (Dean) Vanhorn, Gary (Kristi) Steffen, and Ron Steffen; along with several great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lorine was preceded in death by three sisters, Beulah Baumgartner, Clara Gerber, and Lucinda Steffen; and two brothers, Raymond and Glen Baumgartner.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Lynn Fiechter and Chad Gerber will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial donations may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community.

