MONDAY, JAN 6
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY, JAN 7
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Carroll at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.; Daleville at Southern Wells, 7p.m.
WRESTLING: Norwell at Bluffton, 6:30 p.m.; Southern Wells at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Angola at Norwell, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN 8
WRESTLING: North Miami at Norwell, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JAN 9
SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): South Adams at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.; East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN 10
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Jay County at Bluffton, 7 p.m.; Leo at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.; Southern Wells at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Bluffton, Norwell at Jay County diving Invitational, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN 11
BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.; Norwell at Leo, 7:30 p.m.; Heritage at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Bluffton, Norwell at Jay County Invitational, 10 a.m.
WRESTLING: Bluffton, Norwell at Bill Kerbel Invitational (New Haven), 9 a.m.