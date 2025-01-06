MONDAY, JAN 6

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY, JAN 7

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Carroll at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.; Daleville at Southern Wells, 7p.m.

WRESTLING: Norwell at Bluffton, 6:30 p.m.; Southern Wells at Northfield, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Angola at Norwell, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN 8

WRESTLING: North Miami at Norwell, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN 9

SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): South Adams at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.; East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN 10

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Jay County at Bluffton, 7 p.m.; Leo at Norwell, 7:30 p.m.; Southern Wells at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Bluffton, Norwell at Jay County diving Invitational, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN 11

BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.; Norwell at Leo, 7:30 p.m.; Heritage at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Bluffton, Norwell at Jay County Invitational, 10 a.m.

WRESTLING: Bluffton, Norwell at Bill Kerbel Invitational (New Haven), 9 a.m.