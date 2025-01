By SAMANTHA SAAD A Bluffton-Harrison school bus was hit during its afternoon route Wednesday. There were six to eight children on board at the time, according to a Well County Sheriff’s Office report. No one was injured. At approximately 3:34 p.m., the school bus, driven by Randy Birch, Bluffton, stopped southbound on S.R. 201 near…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here