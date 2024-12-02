I had carpel tunnel surgery recently so typing is still a little chore.

The Living Light Show at the Zanesville Tower Life Center is open.

The Tower Life Center Community Christmas is Friday evening, Dec. 6.

The annual Christmas Market is held outside on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Zanesville United Brethren Church. There will be lots of vendors there. The time is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Mike Lautzenheiser as he was named Volunteer of the Year in Wells County. Michael’s father helped me so many times through incorporation and the sewers so he is following in his father’s footsteps. Michael has a wife Bri, a son Reece and a daughter Harper. He is Executive Director of the Wells County Area Plan Commission.

Condolences to the Holley Family who were well known in Lafayette Township. Shirley Holley-Pitzer, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Nov. 15.