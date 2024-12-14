As the end of each year nears, we have a tradition at the N-B to compile what we think are the “Top 10” local stories of the past 12 months. I’ve been helping by leafing through 2024’s front pages to determine the nominees. In that process, I can also get a sense of what might be the top stories of 2025.

It should be no surprise to hear that could very likely be “emergency services” — fire protection and EMS.

We have, this past year, seen a contentious dispute over fire protection costs between Jefferson Township and the Town of Ossian, the merger of two existing fire departments and a countywide meeting to basically educate the county’s fire departments and nine township trustees about the funding options of fire territories and districts. Add to that the more recent news that the chief funding source for the county’s EMS will run out of money in five years. And as this is written, the county is reevaluating it Emergency Management Agency which oversees the county’s EMS services.

It was just last year when the city, Harrison and Lancaster townships worked out a fire territory agreement, likely averting something similar to what just happened north of us. The Allen County Commissioners announced their withdrawal from the existing ambulance service agreement with the city of Fort Wayne.

Wells County Council President Seth Whicker organized that countywide meeting in May to have a conversation about the future of public safety in Wells County — to include emergency medical services and fire protection. But it blew up on social media to the point that there was an expectation that the county was poised to take over all of the volunteer fire departments in Wells County. Indeed, those rumors may have caused Whicker to lose some votes in the elections.

He was eventually able to convince those in attendance that the commissioners and county council had no interest in “taking over” anything and that nothing would happen to fire protection without the full participation of all parties — all existing fire departments and the trustees — involved. But it opened the door for some “ruminating” — as phrased in a Saturday morning essay June 1.

“Change is something not always to be embraced but also not to be ignored,” we wrote then and feel compelled to repeat now. “Change will come whether nothing is done or much is done. The future depends on knowing options, understanding challenges and facing realities. All of which takes some ruminating.”

There is no formal proposal to investigate a countywide fire district. But … should there be? Are we ready for that discussion? Do we need, as proposed, an additional volunteer fire department in Jefferson Township? Given the challenge of finding qualified volunteers and the costs of equipment, that prospect appears rather daunting.

Meanwhile, what is the future of our local Emergency Medical Services? Who will help pay for that? In the December 3 county council meeting, references were made to possible partnerships with a hospital system, which makes tons of sense. We could reminisce about the days when funeral homes provided ambulance services, or when the platoon of volunteer firefighters would rush out of their hardware stores and offices to jump on the fire truck as it sped by on the way to a fire.

That was all a long time ago and indeed, in a galaxy far, far away.

The perception here is that perhaps a table is in the process of being set to consider the myriad of options. All involved parties — county, township, city, town and fire protection and EMA leaders — would need to be at that table.

The hope here is that a year from now, EMS and fire protection issues will indeed be on our list of “Top 10 Stories of 2025” but it will not be about meetings at which law enforcement’s presence was needed.

