By HOLLY GASKILL

This year’s innkeepers’ tax collections have slightly declined compared to 2023.

In a quarterly report to the Wells County Council on Tuesday, Tourism Coordinator Audry Dudley said she hasn’t observed a notable decline in overnight stays, but that local hotels and Airbnbs have lowered their prices. The innkeeper’s tax, implemented in February 2023, places a 5% tax on overnight accommodations.

Wells County innkeeper’s tax revenue shows a 4% decrease from January through September 2024 compared to February through September 2023. Dudley noted, however, that month-to-month trends have differed between the two years.

Wells County collected $95,268 through the tax in 2023, and $71,188 through September of this year.

The Wells County Convention and Visitors Commission, which oversees the use of these funds for tourism, then met on Wednesday to discuss 2025 plans. This year, Dudley has put together visitor materials and maps for Ouabache State Park and downtown businesses, coordinated grants for local businesses and groups to market events, and digital marketing campaigns, among other projects.

In 2025, the Visitors Commission will continue working with Britton Marketing of Fort Wayne to create marketing assets and advertise through social media. The board through the $50,000 contract with Britton in August.

Dudley said the board may also reassess its budget for marketing grants in 2025 — $16,653 was awarded to local groups in 2024.

No new board appointments are currently expected in 2025. Board members Justin Osborne, Jay Esparza, Steve Higgins, Scott Elzey, Brandy Fiechter, Michelle Blount and Zane Herr were present Wednesday; members Jon Winne and Jeff Reed were absent. The board will meet next at 8 a.m. on Jan. 8 at the Wells County Commerce and Visitors Centre.

holly@news-banner.com