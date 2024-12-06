The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified two Ossian residents as the victims of a Wednesday morning crash.

Jana Denise Himes, 48, and Gabriel Himes, 45, died in the crash on Yohne Road, near Smith Road in Allen County. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A news release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department states the vehicle was located by construction workers “well off the roadway, into a wooded area.” A preliminary investigation indicates the car had approached a curve at high speed and continued for several hundred feet.

The two individuals’ deaths have been ruled an accident. The crash remains under investigation.