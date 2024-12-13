By HOLLY GASKILL

Jefferson Township board members have alleged misconduct of the trustee regarding the 2025 budget.

In a meeting Wednesday night, board member Tim Baker reported that the final approved version of the township’s budget had not been submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance. Rather, trustee Larry Heckber had submitted an earlier version of the budget.

The version on the DLGF’s website includes a fire department budget approved on Oct. 22 with the 2025 fire protection agreement with the town of Ossian. The board then passed a modified budget on Oct. 28.

This modified budget included significant changes to the categorization of line items and the amount budgeted for nearly every line item, which Baker had handwritten in pen over the prior budget. For example, salaries and wages budgeted at $40,574 were changed to $5,000. The total amount budgeted for the fire department remained consistent.

“We’re still going to spend $122,000 one way or another,” Heckber argued Wednesday.

“Then why’d you change it?” Baker responded, referring to the version to the DLGF.

Baker explained that he had revised the budget because the fire protection agreement had not yet been signed by the town of Ossian, and he wanted to ensure the budget was set up if Jefferson Township had to begin its own fire department. He believed the township could transfer funds as needed once the agreement was approved.

The amended budget had been passed 2-1 by the board with Baker and David Haiflich in favor and AJ Springer against. After this decision, Heckber distributed a letter to residents saying that Baker “did not have the best interest of Jefferson Township in mind.”

As he discussed Wednesday, Baker provided paper copies of two emails to The News-Banner. The first was an Oct. 29 email from Baker to DLGF Budget Field Representative George Helton in which Baker took issue with the details of Heckber’s letter. Baker claimed these were inaccurate to what the township was trying to do. He also rebutted that “DLGF says to do things a certain way. These are board decisions I feel.”

The second email was a response from Helton with the information he stated was previously sent to Heckber and the entire board. All parties were included in this reply.

“Ultimately, the adopted column should reflect the final decision of the fiscal board’s approved budget,” Helton reiterated in the email, highlighting the information in red. He later added, “Basically, my point is the budget should be set up as approved by the board … The line items can be adjusted based on spending need — during 2025.”

Because these instructions had not been followed, Baker alleged that Heckber had committed a crime. This was repeatedly lobbed at Heckber during Wednesday’s meeting where Heckber disagreed with the board’s decisions.

For example, Baker pointed out that Haiflich had not co-signed checks since the board’s Oct. 6 vote requiring both Heckber and Haiflich’s signatures. Heckber initially denied that the board had made that decision, then later said that the Indiana State Board of Accounts had told him that two signatures could not be required. Baker reiterated that this had been requested because Heckber had written checks that were not permitted by the current fire agreement and budget.

“I just don’t understand how this board can function when you just do whatever you want,” Baker said. “We approve things, we approve budgets, and you turn into the state whatever you want.”

“I turn in what you signed,” Heckber countered. “You talk to Tony Crowell (township attorney). I’m going to see if Tony can come to this next meeting and maybe you’ll understand it when he explains it to you.”

On Thursday, Heckber advised that Crowell will be unable to attend the meeting but sent an email explaining the township’s legal obligations.

Crowell wrote: “This is a contract between the township and the town. Both parties have signed it, therefore, the agreement is enforceable by either party against the other party. Changes cannot be made to the agreement without the consent of both parties … If either party wishes to change an exhibit to the agreement, that cannot be done without both party’s consent … If the township (chooses) not to honor the agreement as executed, the town would have a legal cause of action against the township for breach of the agreement.”

“I did not submit his numbers because I couldn’t,” Heckber told The News-Banner. He also stated he had not really done anything different, since the total amount was the same.

Baker told The News-Banner Thursday he had noticed the discrepancy in early November but it was not discussed because there had not been a board meeting since. He said he contact edHelton about the discrepancy, who reportedly said the matter would be reviewed during a regular audit. Baker said he also requested Heckber’s public letter be included in the annual report.

Heckber, meanwhile, claimed Helton had told him that the budget had been approved and there were no issues. “I honestly don’t know where he’s (Baker’s) coming from,” Heckber said. “What he wants can’t be done. It’s a done deal and everything has been done correctly.”

When contacted, Helton said he was not permitted to speak to the media. DLGF communications representatives did not immediately respond for comment.

The board will continue their Wednesday meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the central office for Norwell Community Schools. The continued discussion will include approval of the Oct. 29 minutes, which received multiple edits Wednesday. They will also discuss an encumbrance requested by the fire department for turnout gear.

Baker and Haiflich were vehemently opposed to the encumbrance on the basis that 2024 budgeted funds would not buy equipment used in 2024. Though it was not an additional appropriation, they felt this was inappropriate because Ossian and Jefferson Township had a new agreement for 2025.

Springer stated it was not uncommon for this particular equipment to be purchased at the end of the year as other equipment costs would be unclear earlier in the year. Baker responded that Fire Chief Ben Fenstermeister needed to stick to the year-to-year budget regardless. He also questioned whether the town of Ossian had made the same decision.

Springer motioned to approve the encumbrance, which received no second and died.

Baker and Haiflich also declined to approve a series of year-end transfers to cover the shortfall in particular line items. Baker claimed Heckber had not stuck to the budget and was not transparent with the board about his expenditures and the budget. Springer said it was more a matter of communication, and that Baker and Haiflich had not previously made clear how they expected reports to be presented.

The board did, however, unanimously agree to stagger township elections beginning in 2026. Currently, the trustee and all three board positions are voted on every four years.

Baker previously stated he did not plan to run for re-election, but did not want all new elected officials for the township. That issue can be theoretically avoided by staggering elections.

The adopted policy would give a four-year term to the elected board member with the most votes in the November 2026 election while the two other board members would have two-year terms. During the November 2028 election, the candidate with the most votes would get a four-year and the other a two-year term. The trustee will continue to serve a four-year term.

