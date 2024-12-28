Holidays are interesting.

We see them coming and often give hours of energy, time, eagerness, or frustration in planning for them. Financial budgets can be strained as we prepare for that once-a-year event. Emotions may be stretched to the limit by unrealistic expectations.

Unfortunately, the ones we claim to love the most usually bear the brunt of these idealistic mental gymnastics, hopes, and visions. Whether learned from Hollywood or the ever-changing marketing strategies of our day, each of us seems to place inordinate hope in various special events that make up only short periods of our lives.

The same can be said of many other ambitions around which we center our lives: work-related expectations, healthy living habits, relationships, spiritual growth, and more. All of these require energy, effort, and, above all, consistency, as any physical trainer, gardener, or pastor will verify.

There are no “quick fixes” in changing your life for the better.

Matthew 3 introduces us to Jesus’ fiery cousin, John the Baptist, who called the Pharisees and Saducees a “brood of vipers (vs. 7).” He reminded these religious leaders that true faith is revealed when our lives produce fruit “consistent with repentance (Matthew 3:8).”

As Jewish spiritual leaders who monitored the observance of all the Mosaic laws, these “men of faith” were often petty and vindictive in their interpretation of what God demanded, pleased with their own outward show of piety while many of their hearts were called “white-washed tombs” by the very Messiah they rejected (Matthew 23:27, 28).

It’s easy to accuse Biblical characters of foolish expectations while we anticipate immediate yet lasting changes from temporary “commitments” to bettering ourselves.

Scripture reminds us that Christ alone makes us spiritually and practically “new creations (2 Corinthians 5:17, 18).” The power of the Holy Spirit recreates our lives into the image of Jesus, bringing about lasting change that results in evidence of His character (Galatians 5:16-26).

Maybe this New Year demands a different resolution — one that finds us consistently studying God’s Word, relying daily on His guidance, and persistently seeking to imitate Jesus. This results in consistent fruit.

