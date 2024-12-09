By RYAN WALKER

PONETO — In the biggest game of the year so far, Bluffton imposed its will over Southern Wells.

Both schools entered Saturday night’s main event with an 8-1 record and 1-0 in the ACAC, but the Tigers (9-1, 2-0 ACAC) took care of the Raiders (8-2, 66-25.

One question was answered very quickly: Was Bluffton going to cause enough havoc on defense or was Southern Wells going to get its way in the paint? With 26 Raider turnovers, the verdict goes Bluffton’s way.

Bluffton’s Sophie Eisenhut (right) floats the ball toward the basket over Southern Wells’ forwards Ashlie Needler (left) and Collena Reeves Saturday night at the Raider Dome. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder)

Southern Wells’ strength is scoring near the rim with its senior forwards Ashlie Needler, Kenzie Paxosn and Collena Reeves. Needler scored 13 points, but just added one rebound in the game. Paxson and Reeves scored only two total points and guards Kaylee Davis and Erika Beavans were the team’s leading rebounders.

The Raiders hung around for a little while, trailing by only seven at the end of the first quarter, but the team faltered away when its trio got into foul trouble.

Bluffton’s brief road trip included a mission to take the paint away and harass the Raider guards up the court. Maryn Schreiber picked up four steals in the game and at least five other Tigers had two steals.

Tigers’ head coach Doug Curtis’ girls have trained under his swarming defensive sets for nearly two full years and have begun to perfect it. On Saturday, it was a huge part in why they won with force.

“I’m sure we turned the ball over probably as many times as we had points today,” Raiders’ head coach Kyle Penrod said. “(The Tigers) do a good job of picking you up high. Probably the best thing they do is they don’t really pressure you, but they make you feel like you’re being pressured. (Our) girls get in a hurry — they feel like they have to get rid of the ball — but nobody’s really guarding them. Despite our encouragement for them to make a play, they’re trying to pass the ball around when they’re the ones that are open.”

Meanwhile, Bluffton’s guards were also doing the trick.

Curtis also stated that in the gameplan that he wanted to get the Raiders’ forwards out of the game as much as he could. He had guards Konley Ault and Isabella Stout drive the lane and draw fouls, while forwards Schreiber and Sophie Eisenhut got to the free-throw line plenty of times themselves.

Reeves picked up her third foul first in the second quarter, then Paxson did the same. Slowly but surely, the Tigers’ lead kept growing after that. Ault tallied 14 points in the half and Stout 10. By the end of the game, they combined for 38.

“Our gameplan going in was (Southern Wells) was going to cover the high post with Needler or whoever is subbing in for her,” Curtis said. “We were putting that ball in Konley’s hands and attacking, and she was either going to dribble drive or kick it out to one of the shooters … We were going to attack them off of the dribble, so they were going to have to play really good defense or they were going to foul us.”

Penrod shared that by the break, players were playing out of their positions and that they were uncomfortable in doing so. It’s rare when one or two of the three are not out on the floor at the same time, but for stretches, all three were on the bench.

Reeves ended up fouling out as did Paxson in the fourth quarter.

In the middle quarters, Bluffton outscored Southern Wells 43-13.

The Tigers are on track to continue its march to an ACAC title. Their defense and No. 2 scoring offense in the state doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Southern Wells can still compete in the conference and has plenty to accomplish for the rest of the season. It’s all about the learning experience and continuing to do what it has all season in the win column.

“We have a good group of girls that want to win, and they know they’re not where they need to be, but they want to be there and they’ll work to do it,” Penrod said. “I expect that they will start holding each other accountable for those things.”

Bluffton won the junior varsity contest 58-37. Kamryn Ault for the Tigers led all scorers with 24 points, Grace Fry 12. For the Raiders, it was Cadence Watkins with 19, Lexi Pennington 8.

Bluffton will be at Wabash next at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Southern Wells will host Blackhawk Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Junior varsity will play two quarters.

BLUFFTON 66, SOUTHERN WELLS 25

At Southern Wells

BLUFFTON (9-1, 2-0 ACAC): Isabella Stout 5-13 9-9 20, Konley Ault 7-12 4-4 18. Maryn Schreiber 5-12 0-4 10, Sophie Eisenhut 3-6 0-2 6, Khloe Dick 2-6 1-2 5, Tressa Renner 1-2 0-0 2, Marly Drayer 1-1 0-0 2, Grace Fry 1-1 0-0 2, Madyson Sonnigsen 0-2 1-2 1, Kamryn Ault 0-1 0-0 0, Madelyn Funk 0-0 0-0 0, Isla Gibson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-26 15-23 66.

SOUTHERN WELLS (8-2, 1-1 ACAC): Ashlie Needler 5-9 3-3 13, Erika Beavans 1-6 2-5 4, Kaylea Coffel 2-3 0-0 4, Collena Reeves 1-4 0-0 0, Kyah Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Kaylee Davis 0-12 0-0 0, Aubree Meyer 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Paxson 0-2 0-2 0, Callie Ripperger 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10-40 5-10 25.

Bluffton 17 20 23 6 — 66

So. Wells 10 5 8 2 — 25

Three-point Shooting: Bluffton 1-10 (Stout 1-4, Dick 0-3, Sonnigsen 0-2, Renner 0-1), Southern Wells 0-12 (Beavans 0-2, Davis 0-7, Reeves 0-1, Ripperger 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Rebounds: Bluffton 38 (Schreiber 9, Eisenhut 9, Sonnigsen 7, Renner 4, Ko. Ault 3, Dick 2, Stout 1, Gibson 1, Ka. Ault 1), Southern Wells 30 (Beavans 5, Paxson 5, Davis 4, Coffel 2, Meyer 2, Reeves 2, Ripperger 1, Needler 1). Turnovers: Bluffton 13, Southern Wells 26. Fouls: Bluffton 15, Southern Wells 20. Fouled Out: Southern Wells Reeves, Paxson. Technicals: Southern Wells: Reeves.

JV Score: 58-37 Bluffton.