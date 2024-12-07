By RYAN WALKER

BERNE — It seemed as if Bluffton and South Adams played a game of deja vu Friday night.

The Tigers (1-1) picked up an almost clean 53-37 victory to open conference play on the road over the Starfires (0-1), but the fourth quarter spelled trouble again for Bluffton.

Bluffton’s Declan Grieser (left) aims at the basket during a free throw attempt with a disgruntled Derek McKean in the background during the Tigers and South Adams Starfires clash Friday night at the Stardome. The Tigers took this one 53-37 to begin ACAC conference play. (Photo by Ryan Walker)

Last season, the Starfires caught up to the Tigers from down 39-21 to just a five-point deficit. They scored 18 points in the final quarter, but did not come through with a win. Just as they did a year forward.

Bluffton led 40-19 and never showed any signs that South Adams belonged on the court with them. But that was until the Starfires might came through yet again.

Head coach Craig Teagle benched three of his starters — Declan Grieser, Cameron Williams and Kaleb Green after getting into foul trouble to end the third. The trio had earned it, as the Tigers pounded the paint all night and got 36 points from Grieser (25) and Green (11) and nine from forward Ben Maggard.

After a flurry of turnovers and Henry Craig coming off the bench to hit the Starfires’ first triple of the night, Teagle put the starting crew back in.

That initially didn’t work. South Adams kept picking off the Tigers and cashed in for points. A 13-2 spread after the first of the two Teagle timeouts got the Starfires back within 10 points with 3:06 remaining.

“We didn’t take care of the ball,” Teagle said. “Way too many turnovers and we missed a couple of easy ones around the rim. You could just see in our body language. We got down on ourselves and weren’t playing effectively.”

South Adams’ Gavin Herring came off the bench in the third and fourth quarters and was crucial to the comeback. He scored all 10 of his points in that span and hit the final two free throws to get his group down by 10.

Right after Herring hit the two free throws, Teagle blew through his second timeout. Only this one was much more effective.

The same Tigers’ team that lost itself in the fourth quarter was found again. The confidence, scoring ability in the post and hanging on to the basketball was back.

Right out of the timeout, the Tigers made pass after pass like a game of ping-pong and eventually found a wide-open Grieser by the basket for an easy two. The next drive, Green was hit with hard contact but put the ball off the glass for a three-point play. Grieser followed with another bucket and the Tigers were back up by 19 points on a 9-0 run.

“The first timeout I was too negative,” Teagle said. “The second timeout I was like ‘Let’s just go attack, play the game.’ So, I didn’t get on them as much. They still have to be more mentally tough than that, but that’s not very good coaching because I know they’re not yet. So, that first timeout, I was just on them too hard. I think they went out there nervous, afraid to make a mistake.”

That change of voice finished Bluffton on a 11-5 run and produced a score more like how the game went.

Not only did Bluffton crush it in its post-play, but it had a stranglehold on the boards 34-18.

Considering the team’s graduation of several guards and Axton Beste’s injury, expect Bluffton to have most of its points in the painted area.

Teagle said that the goal is to put up two-thirds of their shots around the rim and the other third from three. On the flip side, defensively, he wants opponents to do the opposite. This game was close to it, as the Tigers shot 11 three-pointers of their 44 shots taken. The Starfires shot threes over half the time (54%) and an abysmal 4-24.

Bluffton won the junior varsity contest 32-24. Gavin Grieser scored 16 points to led the Tigers, while Max White scored 11.

Bluffton will be at Lakeland Christian Academy next at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

BLUFFTON 53, SOUTH ADAMS 37

At South Adams

BLUFFTON (1-1, 1-0 ACAC): Declan Grieser 11-16 1-5 25, Kaleb Green 5-7 3-3 11, Ben Maggard 3-5 0-0 9, Griffin Morgan 3-6 0-0 6, Marshall Gerber 1-1 0-0 3, Nolan Lambert 0-4 0-0 0, Cameron Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Austin Geimer 0-0 0-0 0, Max White 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-44 4-9 53.

SOUTH ADAMS (0-1, 0-1 ACAC): Tytus Lehman 4-14 3-4 12, Gavin Herring 3-4 2-2 10, Derek McKean 1-8 3-6 5, Jax Wanner 2-10 0-0 4, Henry Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Hunter Fields 1-2 0-0 2, Tristyn Cameron 0-0 1-1 1, Jackson Roe 0-0 0-0, Isaac Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Easton O’Dell 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Hunley 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12-44 9-13 37.

Bluffton 15 11 14 13 — 53

S. Adams 6 5 8 18 — 37

Three-point Shooting: Bluffton 3-11 (Grieser 1-1, Maggard 1-3, Gerber 1-1, Lambert 0-4, Williams 0-2), South Adams 4-24 (Herring 2-3 Lehman 1-6, Craig 1-3, Scott 0-1, McKean 0-7, Wanner 0-4). Rebounds: Bluffton 34 (Grieser 11. Greem 6, Lambert 6, Morgan 3, Williams 2, Gerber 2, Maggard 1, White 1), South Adams 18 (Colpaert 5. Herring 3. Lehman 2, McKean 1, Fields 1, Scott 1, Roe 1, Hunley 1). Turnovers: Bluffton 14, South Adams 11. Fouls: Bluffton 19, South Adams 8. Fouled Out: None. Technicals: None.

JV Score: 32-24 Bluffton.