In the blink of an eye, the entire game turned.

“When we’ve played good teams, it’s always been one bad quarter,” sighed Norwell coach Eric Thornton after his team’s 74-67 loss in what was doubtless the headline Class 3A battle in the state. “It’s a different quarter every time; tonight, it was the third.”

Norwell’s Vanessa Rosswurm, left, moves the ball across the court as she keeps her distance from Columbia City’s Leah Hertel in the first half of Friday night’s game at Norwell. The Lady Knights dropped the conference meeting 74-67. (Photos by Chad Kline)

That was all the time it took for a 35-33 Norwell halftime lead to dissolve into a 64-47 deficit.

Norwell, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, fell to 7-4 overall and to 1-1 in Northeast 8 Conference play. Columbia City, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, improved to 9-2 in all games and 2-0 in the league.

Norwell scored five points in the last 25 seconds of that third period to knock its deficit down to 64-52 at the break.

Norwell’s Ashley Waldman, left, guides the ball toward the hoop over Columbia City defenders in the first half of Friday night’s game at Norwell. The Lady Knights fell to the Lady Eagles 74-67 in the conference match.

But it never got closer than that until the last two minutes of the game.

Columbia City hit on 13 of 18 shots in the period and scored an amazing 31 points to run away and hide. Right in the center of it for the Eagles were Addison Baxter and Anisa Tonkel.

Baxter, a Butler recruit and the heart and soul of the Columbia City team, scored 11 of her game-high 32 points in the period. But it was Tonkel, coming out of nowhere to score 14 points in the quarter, that dealt Norwell’s conference hopes a severe blow.

Tonkel was only averaging some six points per game. But she scored a career-high 25 Friday night against Norwell.

“Anisa took over,” said Columbia City coach Amy Shearer of her 5-9 junior guard. “We’re not going to win with one player (Baxter) doing all of it. I’ve seen (Tonkel) play this well before. But she’s been battling some illness issues lately, and she had two fouls in the first half tonight that slowed her down.”

Until the third quarter.

Baxter, being Baxter, swung Columbia City into a two-point lead with a pair of buckets in the paint in the first 40 seconds of the stanza.

Vanessa Rosswurm, who led Norwell with 23 points, tied the game with a pair of free throws. Then Tonkel stepped up with a three-pointer that gave Columbia City the lead for good.

First Macie Saalfrank and then Rosswurm kept Norwell right on Columbia City’s heels, the latter at 42-41. Tthe Eagles stepped on the gas, zipping off on a 22-6 run that left Norwell far behind.

Tonkel started it with three straight layups, the second on a breakout after a Norwell miss and the third following a midcourt steal of an inbound pass from the side.

Rosswurm stopped the bleeding for a moment with a 10-footer from the lane. But Torah Holler came up with a back-breaking three for the Eagles on her way to 12 points.

And although Saalfrank answered that with a baseline jumper, Baxter stole the ball and fed Tonkel for a layup, a foul, and a three-point play, substitute Isabella Knitter followed another Knight turnover with a three-pointer on her only shot of the game, and another layup by Holler made it 59-45.

Jada Dale scored for Norwell; but Baxter responded with five points in 17 seconds on a shot from underneath, a steal, and another layup, foul, and three-point play.

Despite Tonkel’s breakout game, Thornton insisted that it was Baxter who was the real difference in the contest.

“Tonkel was the beneficiary of a lot of our turnovers,” explained Thornton. “Baxter does so many things well. She runs the floor, she plays great defense, and she makes everyone around her better. She was scooping up the ball on a lot of our turnovers and getting the ball out to Tonkel.”

Baxter also had 12 rebounds to go with her 32 points.

Columbia City’s big third quarter ruined what was otherwise a strong start for Norwell, which connected on seven three-pointers in the first quarter alone en route to a 23-19 lead at the first stop.

Norwell shot a solid .500 from the floor (25-for-50) and was an outstanding 11-for-22 from the arc for the game. And Dale scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting with three three-pointers and Saalfrank added 12 to join Rosswurm in double figures.

But 18 turnovers doomed the Knights. While that was only one more than Columbia City, all 18 came in the last three quarters.

Columbia City, meanwhile, committed six of its 17 in the fourth period when the game had already been decided.

Still, Thornton was able to see some good.

“I was really proud of how we fought back in the fourth quarter,” said Thornton. “We never quit fighting, and we reduced a 17-point deficit down to seven.”

Norwell won the junior varsity contest by a 60-46 score behind Mia Kurtz’ 34 points.

Carlee Strunk added six points, Chloe Comer and Daisy Swineford five apiece, Eden Nash and Joycelynn Hogsett-Turner four each, and Elizabeth Dillion two.

COLUMBIA CITY 74, NORWELL 67

At Norwell

COLUMBIA CITY (9-2, 2-0 NE8): Laney Ziliak 1-2 0-0 2, Anisa Tonkel 11-13 1-1 25, Alivia Kidd 0-0 0-0 0, Torah Holler 5-9 0-0 12, Addison Baxter 10-20 11-15 32, Leah Hertel 0-2 0-2 0, Isabella Knitter 1-1 0-0 3. TOTAL: 28-47 12-18 74.

NORWELL (8-4, 1-1 NE8): Addie Norris 2-6 1-2 6, Ashley Waldman 2-6 0-0 6, Alivia Green 1-2 1-2 3, Macie Saalfrank 5-9 0-0 12, Vanessa Rosswurm 8-16 4-4 23, Jada Dale 7-11 0-0 17, Ryland Graft 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTAL: 25-50 6-8 67.

Columbia City 19 14 31 10 -— 74

Norwell 23 12 17 15 — 67

