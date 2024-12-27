Theo Alexander Huffman, 2, found eternal peace the morning of Dec. 23, 2024, with his family.

Theo was brought into this world on Oct. 26, 2022, to Clay Huffman and Taylor Wright where he would leave his mark on the hearts of many.

Theo’s long eyelashes, stunning blueish-green eyes, and perfect curls made him the most beautiful boy. His giggle was infectious, and his smile was as bright as the morning sun. His sweet, vibrant and gentle soul was like a warm hug. He loved to laugh and play with his brother and discovering the world as he could. His sources of joy were being around older cousins and their sounds of play, being outside, cuddling, napping and listening to music.

He is survived by his parents, Clay Huffman of Bluffton and Taylor Wright of Indianapolis. His brothers, Noah and Myles, will continue on his light and legacy, along with his grandparents, Mike and Lynne Huffman of Liberty Center, Kimberly Vaughan of Indianapolis, and Terry and Kristie Wright of Maryland. He is also survived by his great-grandparents, Sarah Huffman of Liberty Center, Rick and Kathleen Pippin of Eaton, and Karen Freck of Warren. He was also loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Theo’s life may have been a brief encounter, but his warmth and joy will be in our hearts forever. Though he fought against a genetic disease we will remember him as the strong healthy boy that he was.

The family would like to thank all of the therapists, nurses and doctors along the way that helped him stay with us as long as he did.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later time. As of now the family would like time to process and mourn in peace. Messages and in person condolences are welcome. Donations can be made to www.NTSAD.org to help fund research for Tay-Sachs and other genetic disease.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.