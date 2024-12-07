Baby it’s cold outside. Where is global warming when we need it?

Welcome Dec. 7. It’s become like Election Day. As the last day of open Medicare enrollment, the commercials and mailings will come to a merciful end. But I digress.

It has always been the intent in this Saturday morning space to muse on local issues or diversions about personal experiences that have a point. While we’ve opined on state-level issues from time to time, I like to leave the national news to our national columnists.

But this Hunter Biden thing is just wearing my molars out — gnashing of teeth and wringing of hands, indeed. It didn’t help that our national columnists were slow to provide some commentary for us to use. In a sense, I understand their problem: Where to start? Where to end?

There are the prior promises (he assumed Kamala would do it for him). There are the excuses that the charges were politically motivated (although he’d never previously whined about that while his administration was busy doing just that to someone else. Or while his justice department tried to make a sweetheart-deal plea agreement that a federal judge threw out). There is the part that makes the pardon go back to include 2014 (which essentially pardons the president himself during Hunter’s foray into the Ukrainian energy business, putting aside 10% for “the Big Guy”).

What a nightmare. The federal judge involved in Hunter’s case wrote a most interesting “Order RE: Notice of Pardon” released Tuesday that details discrepancies in President Biden’s claims versus the facts of the case and concludes: “The Constitution provides the President with broad authority to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, but nowhere does the Constitution give the President the authority to rewrite history.”

To me, however, it’s bigger than all of that. It exemplifies the state of affairs in our nation — how money and power have totally usurped the basic principles of what is right and wrong. This is particularly true in our nation’s capital. Hunter Biden is just the small part we can see of the rotting iceberg that is Washington D.C.

I am afraid I might have the same problem as Purdue University’s athletic director, Mike Bobinski, who, in his press conference Monday discussing his search for a new head football coach said “We will pay what we need to pay to get the very best head coach and the every best staff.” He is only admitting to part of the reality of college athletics. Purdue will also have to pay what they need to pay to get the players.

Likewise, while I have long understood the reality that people get elected to Congress and somehow become filthy rich, there is a new level to this devilry. Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan once shared a story about the difference between dogs and cats. You feed and dog and clean up its poop and the dog looks at you and thinks “Wow. You must be God.” You feed a cat and clean up its poop and the cat looks at you and thinks “Wow. I must be God.”

I paraphrase because I did not keep the column, but Noonan concluded by sharing that she likes to think most people elected to Congress go there as a dog. I don’t think she included them all, but she was certain that far to many of them too soon become cats.

So like Mr. Bobinski at Purdue, I need to face the newer, broader reality which results in an almost depressing level of cynicism. Our leaders in Washington will ultimately only look out for themselves and their families. The rule of law and what’s right for our country be damned.

I have not found much solace in our national columnists’ observations. However, Fort Wayne’s Mark Franke’s account (in our Thursday edition) of a lengthy conversation he was part of with our newly elected Washington representative (will he be a dog or a cat?) at least challenged my negative mindset, concluding that “(Incoming Congressman Marlin) Stutzman’s optimism, not my cynicism, is what the country needs now in abundance.”

Hence, in order to not conclude this diatribe as too much of a negative-Nancy, I will share the first three things Congress could do to restore my optimism:

• Reclaim their authority by limiting executive orders, which could also be done by actually passing some legislation regarding immigration, vehicle emission mandates, etc. Perhaps throw in a Constitutional amendment to put limitations on or eliminate presidential pardons.

• Get serious about the deficit. Make some serious decisions.

• Spend less time raising money and more time governing.

I can dream.

miller@news-banner.com