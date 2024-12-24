“Mom, Grandma said she needs to talk with me on Tuesday after school.”

I glanced at my 13-year-old daughter. The glint in her eye was the telltale she knew all about it, and it was nothing negative. Catching on that Grandma most likely needed her to help with a surprise at our family gathering that was planned before Christmas to accommodate my sister from South Dakota, I gave my consent.

On Tuesday, she came back home with a spark. I knew she had fun, but she was not about to spill the secret.

I didn’t have long to find out: yesterday was family day. All but Brother Micah and his family from Alaska gathered for the afternoon and evening. Supper was a joint effort. Hobo stacks are served as the main course, with fruit pizza for dessert. We are talking about a creamy, delicious, refreshing, and attractive dessert. The one crust especially got my attention. I’ve never had anything quite like it before. My sister-in-law from Indiana made a crust with small pretzel sticks. The children were intrigued as the cream cheese layer was spread on top of the pretzels that stayed stuck together in the bottom of the pan. I think the flavor surpassed the fruit pizza crust I’ve been using for years. The salty caramelized flavor blended super with the cream cheese topping, fresh fruit, and the layered glaze on top. It had me wanting to go back for more, but then I knew snack time was coming up a couple of hours later.

After supper we sat around the living room relaxing, not worrying about the dishes. Mom got out her song copies. Something stirred deep within me. I enjoy God’s gift of singing, which he gave to mankind, but this was something extraordinary to me. Mom’s cousin, who has a son with cancer, wrote these songs. I thought of his wife, I thought of his two children. I knew life was no simple thing right now. I pictured him sitting at his table, penning the words of a song as God inspired him in the dark hours of his life. Like the quote on my dresser, “Sometimes the blackest days are the most important of our life.” Today, we are recipients of God’s grace flowing through their hard days. Our voices blended in song, “Every dark night has a dawn, there’s an end to every storm… What is silence without thunder? Where is calm without wave?”

As the last notes faded, Mom informed us adults to stay in the house while she took the grandchildren out in the garage. Half an hour later I still wondered what they could be up to.

All at once it clicked. As the sudsy dishwater swished around my fingers, I told myself, “It would sound just like my mom to help them with a nativity scene.” I was tempted to peek beyond the cracks in the blinds in the double doors leading to the garage. But then, if I want to trust my children, I’d better be trustworthy myself,” I mused.

Moments later, Mom said, “You can come out now!” I dried my hands and rounded the corner to the garage. There they were. It took a moment to take it all in. Three little ‘wise men’ stood to the right, all dressed up like men of the Bible, holding their presents, which were candy containers. Then there stood the angels. Adorable little girls, looking as pure as could be, dressed in white with dainty headbands, it just melted my heart. What do real angels look like?? I chuckled at the sheep, it was just too cute. Little Joshua and his cousin knelt on all fours with over sized cream-colored shirts draped over their clothes. How did Mom come up with all these ideas? A ‘shepherd’ stood, holding his sheep (a white toy poodle pup) and a broom handle which served as his staff. Last but certainly not least, Joseph and Mary, which really were Austin and Hosanna, watched Baby Jesus. At first I did not recognize Austin in his garb which covered much of his head and body. Certainly Mom, Julia, and Sister Keturah had an amazing imagination in bringing it so close to life. I kept gazing over the group, a child at a time. I noticed how each had a part to fill and clothes to wear. Is that not how it is with Jesus today? We all have a place to fill and his garments of righteousness to wear.

Last of all, Away in a Manger was sung, and presents given to Baby Jesus.

The evening sped on.

While we were finishing up dishes, my youngest sister came and asked if I wanted to help with a game of Masterpiece. I hardly knew what to say. Yes, I used to enjoy playing with others, but now, for many years, it was no option; with babies to take care of, many things as such had faded back. “Um, yes… actually, I think I would enjoy playing a game,” I said slowly. It just seemed weird, it didn’t seem like my life. I sat in the circle with family members. It wasn’t long until I knew it was the tonic I needed. Julia, who was on my team, helped me plan and plot. We tried to figure out which player had what cards as we laughed our way through Masterpiece. I had forgotten how fun it was to just simply have fun on a lighter note of life.

Sweet and Salty Fruit Pizza

CRUST:

2 1/2 cups pretzels, broken

2/3 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup butter

Press into a greased 9 X 13 pan. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Cool.

CREAM CHEESE MIXTURE:

1 /2 cup powdered sugar (or 1/2 teas stevia)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

8 ounces whipped topping

Beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. If desired add a dash of lemon juice. Spread on top of cooled crust.

4- 6 cups fresh fruit, sliced or diced. We enjoy kiwis, strawberries, blueberries, grapes, raspberries, or whatever we have easy access to at the moment.

GLAZE:

3 /4 cup sugar

5 heaping tablespoons clear jel*

3 cups cold water

3 tablespoons pineapple or lemon jello

1 /4 teaspoon salt

Mix all together in a saucepan, bring to a boil, simmer a few minutes. Cool and spread on top of fruit. Chill. We like it best the day after its made, as the flavor blends more.

*corn starch may also be used, it will result in a bit more cloudy- looking filling.