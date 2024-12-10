Several of you have been asking to hear more about the children. When someone asks how they are doing, my answer may vary from one day or hour to the next. Stacking it all up and adding it together, they have healed a lot from the shock of losing their daddy. There are still little tears to wipe and many Daddy stories floating around the house.

Sometimes I get a chuckle about things they come up with. Last week was one of those occasions when I was trying to figure out why our diesel isn’t charging up our batteries as fast as I thought it should. My timid first grader innocently quipped, “Widows can’t think things through as good as my Daddy could.”

I smiled and agreed. At least he believes in his daddy even when he’s no longer here!

Julia is the oldest. At 13 years old, I much enjoy interacting with her adultly. She’s in seventh grade and loves school. We were all delighted to have Joey Miller from Bolivia come to Illinois to teach school for us. The stability he adds is greatly valued. Wow, it was a big move for them as a couple, especially for his sweet wife, who was born and raised in Bolivia. They blend in well, and we enjoy having them in our midst. Their one-year-old daughter has added sunshine to our lives with her winning smile and bright eyes. We are eager to have her start talking to see if she’ll have her mother’s native language of Platt, Dutch or Pennsylvania Dutch as we talk to her.

Austin is ten and consuming food like only a growing boy can. He also enjoys school, keeps up with our chores of feeding the animals and is a wildlife lover. He has become a very responsible babysitter and spends hours playing with his younger siblings.

At eight years old, Hosanna, the songbird, has spent many hours singing from her perch on the couch or on whatever stage she chooses. She thrives on working in the kitchen and experimenting with anything she gets her fingers on. I heard her announce, “It’s tasting time!” Elijah agreed to taste it. “Do you like it?” she wanted to know. “A little bit,” came the honest response. I’m eager to go try it for myself. I keep reminding all of us that she will not cease to bless our family as she completely heals from the trauma she has been through in her first years. Surely, we are all thankful for the miracle of adoption.

Jesse turned seven this fall. Life and zest would sum up what he adds to our family. Despite his active nature, he’s also compassionate. Like the other boys, he’s all into playing softball or dodgeball in the basement on cold days.

Elijah, who is four months younger than Jesse, is pleased to be a tad taller. The two boys spend hours together. Their opposite characters blend well, yet they also get lots of practice on going beyond what they feel like doing to help build strong relationships. They keep me digging for ways to let boys be boys while also teaching the value of respect and servant leadership.

Joshua is four and is at a stage where he can absorb so much. At church last Sunday, he was quietly writing in my tablet when he turned to show it to me. He had written ‘MOM’ on the top and then drew a picture of himself and me at the bottom. It hit me – my baby is no longer a baby. That’s okay, I love watching him grow up.

Last week the children all helped on a project of making cut-out cookies with two of their cousins and Aunt Fannie. When we were done, there were dough bits, sprinkles and frosting smudges to clean up besides the dirty bowls and spatulas. No one seemed to care. We had fun, and that’s all that mattered.

Here’s a recipe for you to enjoy and remember. The best part is sharing it with those around you.

Cut Out Cookies

· 2 cups brown sugar

· 1 cup butter, melted

· 2 eggs, well-beaten

· 1 cup milk

· 1 teaspoon vanilla

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 2 teaspoons baking soda

· 5 teaspoons baking powder

· 5 ½ cups all-purpose flour

Frosting

· 1 /2 cup butter, melted

· 1 /4 cup milk

· 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

· 4 cups powdered sugar

Combine in order given.

Chill dough for a couple hours.

Roll with a rolling pin out on a lightly floured surface to ¼ inch thick.

Cut out with cookie cutters and place on cookie or baking sheets (you can use parchment paper).

Bake at 350 until cookie is set (8 – 10 minutes).

Don’t over-bake. Cool cookies on wire racks and frost and enjoy! Yield will depend on your size of cookie cutters. Share what you don’t need.

Frosting:

Whip everything together, spread on cookies. Top with sprinkles.

*For extra flavor brown the butter till almost burnt or replace the milk with prepared coffee.