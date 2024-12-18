By CHET

BAUMGARTNER

When Chad Roush first joined the Southern Wells School Board, two of his children attended the district.

This year, his grandson began kindergarten — and Roush completed his nearly 11-year tenure as a member.

The Southern Wells School Board celebrated outgoing member Chad Roush during their board meeting Tuesday evening. He served on the board for nearly 11 years. Pictured, from left, are board members Todd Fiechter, Roush, Delora Schneider and Andrew Pursifull. (Photos by Chet Baumgartner)

Starting in January, he will only attend meetings as a grandparent.

“I’m going to miss it, but I don’t think I’ll be running again,” said Roush.

As a farewell, Board President Todd Fiechter asked him to make the motion to adjourn the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.

“He has not held back in his passion to make Southern Wells succeed,” Fiechter said as he recognized the most veteran member of the board, who was last elected in 2020. “We both care deeply for Southern Wells. I know he’s put in a lot of hours and taken a lot of grief. He’s served this school well.”

Southern Wells Corporate Treasurer Lora Warner chats with board member Chad Roush Tuesday after his last school board meeting. Roush, who chose not to run for re-election, has served on the board for almost 11 years, and the district held a reception after the meeting to recognize his tenure.

Fellow board members Andrew Pursifull and Delora Schneider likewise lauded Roush. Pursifull, for instance, said he and Roush didn’t always agree, but they always ended every conversation on good terms.

Schneider thanked Roush for always encouraging her to speak her mind, even when she thought differently than other board members.

After the meeting — as staff and members enjoyed Roush’s favorite dessert, cherry delight — the 51-year-old farmer reflected on more than a decade of votes and discussions, including his proudest accomplishment: maintaining and repairing the district’s buildings primarily through the school’s budget and not through heavy borrowing.

Roush also lauded the school’s staff, recognizing that people attend Southern Wells because of them.

He described his time on the board as “great,” though not always “good.”

“I’ve learned a lot,” he said.

Roush chose not to run again earlier this year. Greggory Vanover will fill the Jackson Township seat starting in January.

“I hope Greg cares as much for Southern Wells as Chad does,” Fiechter said.

In other business, board members:

• Approved pay raises for the district’s classified staff. Most will receive a 4% increase, Superintendent Trent Lehman said, while several will receive an 8% raise to ensure they earn a salary comparable to those who work the same positions at schools in surrounding counties.

• Honored the high school band members and their parents after the band received the Larry Reed Memorial Spirit Award in October. The band earned the trophy while participating in Decatur’s annual Calithumpian parade and “exemplifying discipline and enthusiasm,” band instructor and music teacher Mike Haigh said. Haigh said he knew Reed, and he “broke down” into tears when he learned that his band had earned this honor, the equivalent of first place in the competition. The band has not participated for more than a decade, but Haigh said he participated this year in honor of Michael McBride, another friend who died.

• Honored the high school and elementary secretaries as part of the board’s “Spotlight on Raider Success” portion of the meeting.

• Approved a fundraising request for a basketball mini cheer camp.

• Accepted donations from Champion Homes and Calvary Lutheran Church.

• Approved an annual $100 stipend for staff members who use cell phones for school-related business.

• Approved a natural gas cooperative agreement with Maverick Energy and the East Central Education Services Center Cooperative. The agreement will save the school an estimated $2,000 to $4,000 through decreased natural gas costs, Lehman said. He also said that he spoke with officials at area schools and that he sees no down side to switching.

• Accepted WalkerHughes’ bid to provide liability insurance for the district. Lehman said the company provided the lowest bid of the three submitted.

• Approved accepting Jason Mitten to complete his student teaching under art teacher Sara Scott during second semester of the school year.

• Approved splitting junior high head-coaching stipends so the district can hire two assistant coaches to replace one of the two head coaches for the track team.

• Congratulated corporation treasurer Lisa Warner, who completed 100 hours of training to earn her certification as a chief business officer from the Indiana Association of School Business Officers.

Board members will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the high school’s library and media center.

