Bluffton NOW! collaborated with small businesses across downtown Bluffton, drawing attention and patrons to businesses Saturday. Above, Karen, left and Lucy Steffen check out one of the candles at the Broken Vessel Sign Company.

Above, Cylee Williams marks a stamp for Alicia Getts, second from right, notifying that she has visited their store, the Farmhouse Merc. Tammy Clark, second from left, helps Peggy Lovell in the foreground.

Below, Madix, left, and Brandy Springer take a look at some of the wares at the Magnolia Grace Boutique. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)