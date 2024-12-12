By RYAN WALKER

PONETO — The Southern Wells wrestling club got an unexpected chance at revenge Wednesday night.

A last-second scheduling with North Side brought the two teams together after a 42-30 victory for the Legends in the Homestead Thanksgiving Duals. This time around, the Raiders came to pack a punch.

Southern Wells’ Malaki Capper (top) nailed North Side’s Elijah Rouch into position in the 166 bout Wednesday night at the Raider Dome. The Raiders took the match 42-21 over the Legends. (Photo by Ryan Walker)

The Raiders won 42-21 in this battle, a 32-point swing that happened in just two weeks is a sign of growth from Jacob Duncan’s young group.

“Absolutely,” Duncan said when asked if the team has seen growth this season. “Every single kid out here has only been wrestling for two years. Considering we’re all sophomores and freshmen right now, it makes me feel good that we’re putting the pieces together and we’re making the turnaround like we’re supposed to.”

The Legends got off to a quick start, winning by decision in both the 175 and 190 bouts. They extended the lead to 15-0.

Southern Wells got its first points by forfeit in the 106 and 113 weights. The first earned points of the night came from Aiden Carroll, who pinned his man at 126. Then, North Side and Southern Wells traded a forfeit for a pin in the next two. The next three weights were Southern Wells’ final chances to pick up steam.

It began with Lyrik Maddox, who won by fall at 150. Jonathan Perez-Torres won by fall in his match. Finally, Malaki Capper capped the night off with an emphatic pin.

Southern Wells got four straight six-point outcomes to finish the match, which separated the two schools by 21 by the end of it. It was much needed to come out with a victory.

“Definitely where I always want it to go,” Duncan said. “Wrestled very solid. It’s what I’ve been expecting from these kids all season long. We actually wrestled these guys a couple of weeks ago and it did not go in our favor, and I’m glad that we could turn it around.”

Southern Wells will be at the ACAC team duals at Adams Central beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.

ryan@news-banner.com

Individual results:

• Briggs Fiechter (SW) won by forfeit at 106.

• Kaleb Boots (SW) won by forfeit at 113.

• 120 was forfeited by both teams.

• Aiden Carroll (SW) won by fall over Juan Villegas at 126.

• 132 was forfeited by both teams.

• Jameer Harrison (NS) won over Lane Dollar by fall at 138.

• Jarin Frauhiger (SW) won by forfeit at 144.

• Lyrik Maddox (SW) won over Bobby Baca by fall at 150.

• Jonathan Perez Torres (SW) won over Marvellous Vic-Anurioha by fall at 157.

• Malaki Capper (SW) won over Elijah Rouch by fall at 165.

• Eh Soe (NS) won over Bryson Williams by decision 15-10 at 175.

• Demetrius Simpson (NS) won over Blayden Schomber by decision 19-13 at 190.

• Sahsovion Harris (NS) won over Ian James-McCarty by fall at 215.

• Marion Ingol (NS) won over Cale Craig by decision 11-9 at 285.