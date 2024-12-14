NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS

ESTATE NO.

90C01-2412-ES-000004

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY

Notice is hereby given that BRANDON A. HATHAWAY AND MARCUS W. HATHAWAY were on the 2nd day of December, 2024, appointed as Personal Representatives of the ESTATE OF TERESA A. HATHAWAY, deceased, who died on the 12th day of November, 2024.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 2nd DAY OF December, 2024.

Beth Davis

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

FOR WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

nb 12/7, 12/14

hspaxlp