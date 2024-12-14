NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS
ESTATE NO.
90C01-2412-ES-000004
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WELLS COUNTY
Notice is hereby given that BRANDON A. HATHAWAY AND MARCUS W. HATHAWAY were on the 2nd day of December, 2024, appointed as Personal Representatives of the ESTATE OF TERESA A. HATHAWAY, deceased, who died on the 12th day of November, 2024.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the Office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
DATED AT BLUFFTON, INDIANA, THIS 2nd DAY OF December, 2024.
Beth Davis
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT
FOR WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA
nb 12/7, 12/14
