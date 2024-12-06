NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON
INCREASES TO ELECTRIC RATES AND CHARGES
FOR THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA
Property owners, ratepayers, and other interested parties in or served or to be served by the electric utility of the City of Bluffton, Indiana are hereby notified that Ordinance No. 1647 amending Chapter 13.04 of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Bluffton, Indiana to increase rates and charges for services to be rendered by the electric utility (the “Rate Ordinance”) was introduced at a meeting of the Common Council held on December 3, 2024. The Rate Ordinance will be effective after adoption and implemented as set forth therein. At a meeting of the Common Council to be held at 5:30 p.m. (eastern time), on December 17, 2024, Common Council Chambers, Second Floor, Bluffton City Hall, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, there will be a public hearing on the matter of the rates and charges and consideration of adoption of the Rate Ordinance. The schedules of rates and charges are attached as Appendix A hereto. The complete text of the Rate Ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Bluffton City Hall, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, during normal business hours and will be available at the public hearing.
All other rates and charges of the Bluffton Electric Utility will remain unchanged.
Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend any meeting and need assistance should contact Clerk-Treasurer Bri Lautzenheiser, Bluffton City Hall, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, call 260-824-1299, or email bri@blufftonindiana.gov no later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled date of the meeting. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.
The Common Council reserves the right, prior to taking final action, to amend the Rate Ordinance. At the public hearing, all interested persons will have the opportunity to testify and be heard concerning the proposed Rate Ordinance. The hearing may be continued to a later date or dates.
Dated this ____ day of December, 2024.
CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA
/s/ Bri Lautzenheiser, Clerk-Treasurer
APPENDIX A – ELECTRIC RATES AND CHARGES
13.04.030 RATE RS – ELECTRIC RESIDENTIAL SERVICE AVAILABILITY
Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V
Customer Charge $3.90 $4.05 $4.20 $4.35 $4.50
(per meter
per month)
Energy Charge
For the first 500 0.097532 0.100458 0.103472 0.106576 0.109773
KWH
(per KWH)
For all the KWH 0.087961 0.090600 0.093318 0.096118 0.099002
above 500 KWH
(per KWH)
Minimum Charge
The minimum monthly charge shall be the Customer Charge
13.04.040 RATE CS – ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL SERVICE
Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V
Customer
Charge:
Single-Phase $7.75 $8.00 $8.25 $8.50 $8.80
(per meter
per month)
Three Phase 9.80 10.10 10.45 10.80 11.15
(per meter
per month)
Energy Charge
For the first $0.117534 $0.121060 $0.124692 $0.128433 $0.132286
500 KWH
(per KWH)
For the next 0.107720 0.110952 0.114281 0.117709 0.121240
2000 KWH
(per KWH)
For all the 0.095227 0.098084 0.101027 0.104058 0.107180
KWH above
2500 KWH
(per KWH)
Minimum Charge
The minimum monthly charge shall be the Customer Charge
13.04.050 RATE MS ELECTRIC MUNICIPAL SERVICE
Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V
Customer $7.30 $7.55 $7.80 $8.05 $8.30
Charge
(per meter per
month)
Energy 0.096414 0.099306 0.102285 0.105354 0.108515
Charge
(per KWH for
all KWH)
Minimum Charge
The minimum monthly charge shall be the Customer Charge.
13.04.060 RATE GS ELECTRIC GENERAL SERVICE
Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V
Maximum Load
Charge (monthly)
Each kilowatt of $10.85 $11.20 $11.55 $11.90 $12.30
Billing Maximum
Load
(per kilowatt)
Energy Charge (in
addition to the
Maximum Load
charge)
For all energy 0.067525 0.069551 0.071638 0.073787 0.076001
used per month
(Per KWH)
Minimum Charge
The minimum monthly charge shall be the Maximum Load Charge.
13.04.080 RATE OF OUTDOOR LIGHTING SERVICE
Rate*
Type of Lamp Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V
(Rate per Lamp
per Month)
175 watt $5.74 $5.91 $6.09 $6.27 $6.46
mercury
vapor
250 watt 12.78 13.16 13.55 13.96 14.38
mercury
vapor
* Phase I effective January 1, 2025. Phase II effective January 1, 2026. Phase III effective January 1, 2027. Phase IV effective January 1, 2028. Phase V effective January 1, 2029.
nb 12/6
hspaxlp