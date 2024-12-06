NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON

INCREASES TO ELECTRIC RATES AND CHARGES

FOR THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA

Property owners, ratepayers, and other interested parties in or served or to be served by the electric utility of the City of Bluffton, Indiana are hereby notified that Ordinance No. 1647 amending Chapter 13.04 of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Bluffton, Indiana to increase rates and charges for services to be rendered by the electric utility (the “Rate Ordinance”) was introduced at a meeting of the Common Council held on December 3, 2024. The Rate Ordinance will be effective after adoption and implemented as set forth therein. At a meeting of the Common Council to be held at 5:30 p.m. (eastern time), on December 17, 2024, Common Council Chambers, Second Floor, Bluffton City Hall, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, there will be a public hearing on the matter of the rates and charges and consideration of adoption of the Rate Ordinance. The schedules of rates and charges are attached as Appendix A hereto. The complete text of the Rate Ordinance is available for examination and copying at the office of the Clerk-Treasurer at the Bluffton City Hall, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, during normal business hours and will be available at the public hearing.

All other rates and charges of the Bluffton Electric Utility will remain unchanged.

Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend any meeting and need assistance should contact Clerk-Treasurer Bri Lautzenheiser, Bluffton City Hall, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, call 260-824-1299, or email bri@blufftonindiana.gov no later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled date of the meeting. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.

The Common Council reserves the right, prior to taking final action, to amend the Rate Ordinance. At the public hearing, all interested persons will have the opportunity to testify and be heard concerning the proposed Rate Ordinance. The hearing may be continued to a later date or dates.

Dated this ____ day of December, 2024.

CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA

/s/ Bri Lautzenheiser, Clerk-Treasurer

APPENDIX A – ELECTRIC RATES AND CHARGES

13.04.030 RATE RS – ELECTRIC RESIDENTIAL SERVICE AVAILABILITY

Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V

Customer Charge $3.90 $4.05 $4.20 $4.35 $4.50

(per meter

per month)

Energy Charge

For the first 500 0.097532 0.100458 0.103472 0.106576 0.109773

KWH

(per KWH)

For all the KWH 0.087961 0.090600 0.093318 0.096118 0.099002

above 500 KWH

(per KWH)

Minimum Charge

The minimum monthly charge shall be the Customer Charge

13.04.040 RATE CS – ELECTRIC COMMERCIAL SERVICE

Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V

Customer

Charge:

Single-Phase $7.75 $8.00 $8.25 $8.50 $8.80

(per meter

per month)

Three Phase 9.80 10.10 10.45 10.80 11.15

(per meter

per month)

Energy Charge

For the first $0.117534 $0.121060 $0.124692 $0.128433 $0.132286

500 KWH

(per KWH)

For the next 0.107720 0.110952 0.114281 0.117709 0.121240

2000 KWH

(per KWH)

For all the 0.095227 0.098084 0.101027 0.104058 0.107180

KWH above

2500 KWH

(per KWH)

Minimum Charge

The minimum monthly charge shall be the Customer Charge

13.04.050 RATE MS ELECTRIC MUNICIPAL SERVICE

Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V

Customer $7.30 $7.55 $7.80 $8.05 $8.30

Charge

(per meter per

month)

Energy 0.096414 0.099306 0.102285 0.105354 0.108515

Charge

(per KWH for

all KWH)

Minimum Charge

The minimum monthly charge shall be the Customer Charge.

13.04.060 RATE GS ELECTRIC GENERAL SERVICE

Rate* Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V

Maximum Load

Charge (monthly)

Each kilowatt of $10.85 $11.20 $11.55 $11.90 $12.30

Billing Maximum

Load

(per kilowatt)

Energy Charge (in

addition to the

Maximum Load

charge)

For all energy 0.067525 0.069551 0.071638 0.073787 0.076001

used per month

(Per KWH)

Minimum Charge

The minimum monthly charge shall be the Maximum Load Charge.

13.04.080 RATE OF OUTDOOR LIGHTING SERVICE

Rate*

Type of Lamp Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Phase V

(Rate per Lamp

per Month)

175 watt $5.74 $5.91 $6.09 $6.27 $6.46

mercury

vapor

250 watt 12.78 13.16 13.55 13.96 14.38

mercury

vapor

* Phase I effective January 1, 2025. Phase II effective January 1, 2026. Phase III effective January 1, 2027. Phase IV effective January 1, 2028. Phase V effective January 1, 2029.

