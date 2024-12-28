INCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 3:26 p.m., 300 block of West Horton Street. Report of missing juveniles. Juveniles located.

Thursday, 10:12 p.m., Main Street and Sutton Circle Drive. Driver cited for no valid license.

Friday, 10:13 a.m., Premier Flats. Report of theft.

Friday, 12:40 p.m., 3112 E S.R. 124. Semi broken down in the road, moved off the roadway.

County:

Thursday, 5:33 a.m., Inteva Products. Semi stopped in the roadway, assisted with directions.

Thursday, 8:59 a.m., C.R. 600 W and 900 N, Markle. Citation issued for speeding.

Thursday, 1:15 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Thursday, 1:16 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Thursday, 1:17 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Thursday, 1:19 p.m., Wabash and Union streets, Bluffton. Traffic stop, one detain. Vehicle towed.

Thursday, 3:14 p.m., Pak A Sak North. Driver cited for no seat belt.

Thursday, 3:43 p.m., Wabash and Marion streets, Bluffton. Driver cited for no seat belt.

Thursday, 7:16 p.m., 1226 W South St., Bluffton. Warrant served.

Friday, 2:33 a.m., O’Reilly Auto Parts. Driver cited for no license plate light and no financial responsibility.

Friday, 3:10 a.m., Clark Avenue and Spring Street, Bluffton. Semi attempted to turn southbound on Clark Avenue from Spring Street and then started backing up, officer assisted semi to Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center.

Friday, 6:04 a.m., C.R. 300 W and S.R. 218, Bluffton. Vehicle observed at 73 mph in 55 mph zone, traffic stop initiated. Driver smelled of raw marijuana and texted positive at the scene. Released pending blood draw results.

Friday, 8:51 a.m., Jeff Road and C.R. 600 W, Montpelier. Crash, report to follow.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, 6:42 a.m., 128 E Arnold St. Paula Winters, 57, Bluffton, was backing a 2013 Chrysler 200 and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck parked behind her vehicle. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Friday, 8:42 a.m., S.R. 1 at Cherry Street. Easton Heckber, 17, Ossian, was driving a 2007 Subaru Impreza soutbound on S.R. 1 and rear ended a 2010 Ford Taurus driven by Caleb Johnson, 19, Bluffton. Damage exceeded $2,500.

County:

Thursday, 11:37 a.m., S.R. 1 at C.R. 200 S, Bluffton. Richard L. Elliott, 51, Dunkirk, was stopped facing east driving a 2006 International MA025. Elliott backed the vehicle to make room for a semi turning west from S.R. 1, and Elliot backed into a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Floneta J. Welsh, 78, Liberty Center. The Equinox was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $2,500.

FIRES

Thursday, 2:50 p.m., 1421 W Lancaster St., Bluffton. Wires down.

ARRESTS

Kerry Marie Girvin, 46, Bluffton; possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $5,500.

Fletcher Stephen Wenger, 19, Bluffton; minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Christian Carmona Castaneda, 18, Bluffton; minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Juan Ezequiel Delgado-Sanchez, 38, McCordsville, Indiana; deception – identity, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $5,000.

Diego Ernesto Villalobos-Rodriguez, 23, Fort Wayne; domestic battery against a person or household member of a person with a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $25,000.

Rose Marie Bay, 48, Bluffton; assisting a criminal and pocket-picking, both Level 6 felonies. Bond set at $5,000.