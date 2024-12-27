INCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 2:27 p.m., Linger Inn. Woman approached caller and asked to call 911. Man arrested.

Monday, 6:06 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road. Broken down vehicle in the middle of the intersection. Vehicle pushed off road, drive given ride.

Monday, 6:51 p.m., 300 block of West Cherry Street. Report of fraud.

Monday, 6:58 p.m., 500 block of East Townley Street. Pitbull loose, barking at cars. Owner located and collected dog.

Tuesday, 4:47 a.m., 200 block of North Oak Street. Report of ongoing package theft from porch, bike also stolen.

Tuesday, 1:32 p.m., 100 block of East Silver Street. Report of an unwanted party.

Tuesday, 6:51 p.m., 500 block of East Townley Street. Pitbull loose, caller unable to leave car. Dog contained.

Tuesday, 8:52 p.m., Linger Inn. Report of fighting.

Tuesday, 11:50 p.m., 1300 block of West South Street. Report of gunshots, discovered to be fireworks. Party setting off the fireworks warned.

Wednesday, 5:24 p.m., 1000 block of West Market Street. Caller requested welfare check on home with door open. Vehicle is out front and dog barking. Resident at family gathering, advised the door as not supposed to be open but nothing appeared suspicious.

Wednesday, 5:39 p.m., Dutch Mill Plaza. Dog running in the road.

Wednesday, 6:29 p.m., 200 block of East Central Avenue. Report of domestic abuse.

County:

Monday, 1:22 p.m., Baldwin and Wabash streets, Bluffton. Citation issued for no seat belt and no insurance.

Monday, 1:59 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Tuesday, 2:36 p.m., 2000 E 300 S, Bluffton. Report of theft.

Monday, 3:12 p.m., Wabash and Williams streets, Bluffton. License plate returned to suspended driver, traffic stop initiated. Driver Abbey Michelle Osborn, 32, did not have insurance on the vehicle. Osborn arrested for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility – prior, a Class C misdemeanor, and cited for driving while suspended.

Monday, 9:34 p.m., 10669 SE Jeff Road, Montpelier. Stray dog transported to shelter.

Tuesday, 12:18 a.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 300 N, Bluffton. Vehicle observed with headlight out, traffic stop initiated. Marijuana smell identified in vehicle, and driver Deandre Elee Garcia Jr., 18, Fort Wayne, said his uncle had smoked in the car “way earlier.” Garcia partially field sobriety tests and was transported to Bluffton Regional Medical Center for a blood draw. Garcia was arrested for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $500. Bonded.

Tuesday, 5:58 a.m., Clark and Mercury streets, Markle. Driver cited for 75 in a 55 mph zone.

Tuesday, 6:07 p.m., Wells County Jail. Report of a missing person.

Tuesday, 7:22 p.m., 6998 W 700 S, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Tuesday, 11:16 p.m., S.R. 1 and C.R 700 N, Ossian. Driver cited for 68 in a 55 mph zone and driving while suspended.

Wednesday, 3 a.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 900 N, Ossian. Driver warned for blue lights (Christmas wreath) on rear tire.

Thursday, 3:42 a.m., 600 block of Millside Court, Ossian. Report of a water main break, town notified.

Thursday, 5:33 a.m., Inteva Products. Semi stopped in the roadway, assisted with directions.

Thursday, 8:59 a.m., C.R. 600 W and 900 N, Markle. Citation issued for speeding.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, 6:42 a.m., 128 E Arnold St. Paula Winters, 57, Bluffton, was backing a 2013 Chrysler 200 and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado truck parked behind her vehicle. Damage exceeded $1,000.

ARRESTS

Kerry Marie Girvin, 46, Bluffton; possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $5,500.

Fletcher Stephen Wenger, 19, Bluffton; minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Christian Carmona Castaneda, 18, Bluffton; minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond not set.