INCIDENTS

City:

Friday, 4:21 p.m., 400 block of South Morgan Street. Report of a threatening call.

Friday, 4:37 p.m., Walmart. Report of theft.

Friday, 5:38 p.m., Main and Market streets. Driver cited for driving while suspended.

Friday, 5:45 p.m., 400 block of West Silver Street. Found puppy.

Friday, 6:31 p.m., South and Williams streets. Report of a verbal altercation, subject reportedly jumped out in front of a vehicle and attempted to kick the car.

Friday, 9:16 p.m., Edge Manufacturing. Report of vehicles doing donuts in a parking lot.

Saturday, 12:31 a.m., Spring and Bennett streets. Traffic stop, driver arrested.

Saturday, 6:37 a.m., Peyton’s Northern Distribution Center. Hit skip, report to follow.

Saturday, 7:04 a.m., Walmart. Semi parking problem.

Saturday, 5:32 p.m., Kroger. Complaint of a solicitor, possibly intoxicated.

Sunday, 10:45 a.m., 116 E Dustman Rd. Fender bender.

Sunday, 5:22 p.m., 1000 block of South Jersey Street. Complaint regarding juvenile harassment.

Sunday, 9:56 p.m., Indiana Street and Wiley Avenue. Traffic stop, driver never received a license. Vehicle towed.

Monday, 12:19 a.m., 1000 block of South Main Street. Report of someone repeatedly knocking on the door, unable to locate anyone.

County:

Friday, 12:54 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Friday, 1:50 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Friday, 2:39 p.m., 4000 block of West Oak Road, Markle. Report of fraud.

Friday, 9:57 p.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 350 N, Bluffton. Vehicle observed traveling at 78 mph in 55 mph zone, traffic stop initiated. Driver Jakori Montrey Keys, 19, Bluffton arrested for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor, and cited for speeding. Booked and released.

Friday, 10:28 p.m., 7000 S 600 W, Warren. Report of drones flying above residence. Caller planned to get a video if it happened again.

Saturday, 12:22 a.m., C.R. 400 N and S.R. 1, Bluffton. Driver cited for 66 in a 55 mph zone.

Saturday, 2:32 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Sunday, 2:03 a.m., Main and Market streets, Bluffton. Vehicle observed driving only with fog lights on down the wrong way of a one-way road, traffic stop initiated. Alcohol smell identified coming from driver Alexis Marie Bristol, 24, Ossian. Bristol decline field sobriety test and chemical tests. A warrant was obtained and a blood draw completed at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Bristol was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and cited for driving down the wrong way of a one-way street and driving without headlights. Bond set at $1,500. Bonded.

Monday, 9:17 a.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Monday, 9:44 a.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Ossian:

Saturday, 2:39 a.m., Bittersweet Lane and Jefferson Street, Ossian. Vehicle observed traveling at 71 mph in a 55 mph zone, traffic stop initiated. Strong smell of alcohol observed and driver Sean Alan Madej, 31, Ossian, showed signs of intoxication in field sobriety test. Breath test returned at .162%. Warrant obtained and blood draw conducted at Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Madej arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and cited for speeding. Bond set at $5,000.

Saturday, 7:35 p.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 500 N, Ossian. Vehicle observed traveling at 69 mph in 55 mph zone, traffic stop initiated. Marijuana smell identified in vehicle and multiple forms of marijuana found in car. Driver denied knowing the drugs were there and thought they may have been her son’s. Driver tested negative in saliva test at the scene and was release. Officer requested a warrant was for possession of marijuana.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, Dec. 17, S.R. 1 at Monroe Street. Taya S. Sills, 61, Bluffton, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse northbound on S.R. 1 and rearended a 2024 Acura RDX driven by Noble A. Lock, 22, Fort Wayne. Damage exceeded $1,000.

Friday, 11:39 a.m., Jackson Street at S.R. 1. Zachary T. Faller, 18, Craigville, was turning a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado east onto Jackson Street off of S.R. 1 and crossed the center line, striking a stopped 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Kelly A. Steffen, 33, Bluffton. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Friday, 6:20 p.m., S.R. 1 at Charles Deam Drive. Victoria J. Pinion, 18, Bluffton, was turning a 2008 Saturn VUE northeast from the parking lot of Taco Bell and collided with a passenger side of a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Ashlyn K. Tonner, 16, Berne, which was turning southwest and had entered the center turn lane. The VUE was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $10,000.

Sunday, 10:47 a.m., Dustman Road near Orchard View Drive. Rose Dailey, 74, Bluffton, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Dustman Road and rearended a 2016 Dodge Durango driven by Jake Uppfalt, 31, Bluffton. Damage exceeded $2,500.

County:

Saturday, 6:27 p.m., U.S. 224 at Meridian Road, Uniondale. Colin J. Raab, 26, Zanesville, was driving a 2011 Ford Focus eastbound on U.S. 224 and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Sunday, 2:30 p.m., C.R. 100 W, Poneto. Rebecca R. McIntosh, 21, Fort Wayne, was driving a 1997 Saturn SL2 southbound on C.R. 100 W and lost control of the vehicle when the vehicle hit gravel. The vehicle made a 180-degree turn and exited the roadway, hitting the ditch and rolling multiple times. The vehicle came to rest in a field on the west side of the road. The crash was not reported until almost two hours later. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Monday, 10:51 a.m., S.R. 116 at C.R. 100 N, Bluffton. Billy J. Perry, 17, Huntington, was driving a 2011 GMC Acadia northbound on S.R. 116 and attempted a to pass a 2020 Freighliner Cascadia driven by James A. Harbin, 62, Fort Wayne, which was beginning to turn left, and struck the front bumper. Damage exceeded $2,500.

ARRESTS

Daniel Lee Mullins, 36, Bluffton; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. Bond not set.

Travis JL Callahan, 31, Pennville; operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash while intoxicated, a Class B misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment, a Level 6 felony. Bond set at $6,500. Bonded.

Bryce Alexander Jackson, 18, Warren; minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Braulio Alberto Zavala, 23, Fort Wayne; operating a vehicle without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Alexander Fuenmayor Gonzalez, 37, Bluffton; operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Ronald Lee Furry, 67, Bluffton; unauthorized entry of a vehicle and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors, and prohibited 911 call, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $3,500.

Skylor Thomas Shrout, 27, Bluffton; battery and criminal mischief, both Class B misdemeanors. Bond set at $3,000.

Troy D. Krinn, 47, Bluffton; domestic battery and criminal mischief, both Class B misdemeanors. Bond set at $2,000. Bonded.