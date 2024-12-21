INCIDENTS

City:

Thursday, 4:50 p.m., Walmart. Report of theft.

Friday, 1:24 a.m., ITOWN Church. Intoxicated driver, one arrested.

Friday, 11:39 a.m., Lancaster Park. Two-vehicle crash.

County:

Thursday, 12:38 p.m., 149 E S.R. 218, Poneto. Welfare check requested on individual who posted a concerning message, was not responding to calls. The subject’s vehicle was parked in the driveway, no one answered the door, and a light inside appeared to flicker on and off. No family members responded to attempts to contact. Officer decided to break a window to gain entry, the residence appeared ransacked and no one was inside. It was eventually found that the woman was a resident of rehabilitation center.

Thursday, 2:10 p.m. Pak A Sak North, Bluffton. Citation issued for no seat belt.

Thursday, 2:16 p.m., Adams Street and Western Avenue, Bluffton. Vehicle tagged as abandoned.

Thursday, 2:37 p.m., Baldwin and Wabash streets, Bluffton. Citation issued for no seat belt.

Thursday, 2:51 p.m., Wabash and Baldwin streets, Bluffton. Citation issued for no seat belt.

Thursday, 3:28 p.m., Wabash and Baldwin streets, Bluffton. Citation issued for no seat belt.

Thursday, 3:44 p.m., Main Street and S.R. 124, Bluffton. Citation issued for no seat belt.

Thursday, 4:11 p.m., Wabash and Baldwin streets, Bluffton. Citation issued for no seat belt.

Thursday, 5:54 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road, Bluffton. Driving complaint, driver subject or previous complaints. No impairment, just a bad driver.

Thursday, 6:28 p.m., C.R. 1100 N and 100 W, Markle. Car vs. deer.

Thursday, 9:56 p.m., YMCA, Bluffton. Vehicle partially in eastbound lane with hazard lights on, appeared abandoned.

Thursday, 11:21 p.m., Sonlight Wesleyan Church. Provided escort to semi turning around.

Friday, 8:55 a.m., S.R. 1 and C.R. 1000 S, Keystone. Vehicle rolled over, report to follow.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Wednesday, 10:40 a.m., C.R. 200 S at Hoosier Highway, Bluffton. Rebecca K. Stone-Smith, 78, Poneto, was stopped in a 2015 Dodge Journey southbound on Hoosier Highway at the intersection of C.R. 200 S, attempted to turn westbound and was struck by westbound a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Leri Aroshvili, 53, Feasterville Trevose, Pennsylvania. The semi truck did not stop at the posted sign. The Journey was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Thursday, 6:35 a.m., C.R. 450 E near Elm Grove Road, Bluffton. Robert S. Schwartz was driving a 2002 Cadillac Escalade northbound on C.R. 450 E and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Friday, 8:39 a.m., S.R. 116 near C.R. 600 E, Vera Cruz. Larry L. Augsburger, 58, Geneva, was driving a 2008 Ford F150 northwest on S.R. 116 and, coming around the curve, began fishtailing with the slick conditions. The vehicle struck the guardrail and continued off the north side of S.R. 116 into a field. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $2,500.

ARRESTS

Jeffrey Allen Goodwin, 47, New Castle; child solicitation, a Level 4 felony. Bond not set.

Douglas Dean Ferris III, 37, Ossian; operating a GUI vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years-old, a Level 6 felony. Bond not set.

Luis Eduardo Bargas Estrada, 22, Bluffton; operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Booked and released.

Jacob Christopher Dykes, 23, Ossian; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, operating a vehicle with a substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $2,000. Bonded.