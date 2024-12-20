INCIDENTS

City:

Wednesday, 3:48 p.m., Family Farm & Home. Report panhandling, subject advised to move down the road.

Wednesday, 4:08 p.m., 500 block of West Market Street. Intoxicated driver.

Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road. Head-on crash, report to follow.

Wednesday, 6:12 p.m., Walmart. Wind took door, minor scratch.

Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., Silver and Main streets. Two-vehicle crash, report to follow.

Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., Airplane Express. Report of harassment.

Thursday, 2:02 a.m., S.R. 124 and Elm Grove Road. Driver cited for 67 in a 50 mph zone.

Thursday, 3:18 a.m., Animal Shelter. Two large dogs on the loose.

Thursday, 4:04 a.m., 400 block of West Washington Street. Report of a dog barking outside for 30 minutes, owner advised to take the animal inside.

Thursday, 4:43 a.m., 1100 block of South Scott Street. Report of four subjects broken into residence, later advised it was hallucinations.

Thursday, 6:29 a.m., 200 block of North Oak Street. Multiple packages stolen from porch overnight.

County:

Wednesday, 2:47 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., Wells County Jail. Warrant served.

Wednesday, 3:11 p.m., 8000 S 700 E, Bluffton. Report of possible fraud.

Wednesday, 4:33 p.m., 2066 E 300 N, Bluffton. Report of domestic disturbance between two men. Daniel Lee Mullins, 36, Bluffton, was punching at a man attempting to restrain him. Another woman was trying subdue Mullins’ legs. Officers were able to subdue Mullins and learned from the witness that Mullins had been drinking throughout the day and instigated a physical alteration with the man. Mullins was transported to Bluffton Regional Medical Hospital for medical clearance and arrested for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, domestic battery of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16 and domestic battery causing moderate physical injury, both Level 6 felonies, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $76,000.

Wednesday, 7:54 p.m., 8000 S 700 E, Bluffton. Report of possible fraud.

Thursday, 6:47 a.m., C.R. 450 E at River Road, Bluffton. Car vs. deer, report to follow.

Thursday, 9:06 a.m., S.R. 124 and C.R. 500 W, Markle. Citation issue for speeding.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., S.R. 116 at Garr Street. Scott L. McNamara, 31, Bluffton, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on S.R. 116 and thought he had a clear opening to turn south around eastbound backed up traffic, but collided head on with a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Christina R. Huffman, 49, Bluffton. The Escape was towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Thursday, 11:05 a.m., 1274 S Adams St. Stephenie Zeigler, 47, Berne, was backing a 2025 Kia Sportage and struck a 2022 Volvo VLN driven by a Tavraj Sangha, 49, Mississingua, Ontario. Damage exceeded $5,000.

County:

Tuesday, 7:59 a.m., Jeff Road at mile market 3, McNatts. Hayden A. Quickery, 16, Warren, was driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima southeast on Jeff Road and struck a deer. Vehicle towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $5,000.

Wednesday, 7:50 a.m., S.R. 116, Murray. Andrew K. Yergler, 46, Bluffton, was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna southeast on S.R. 116 just east of Meridian Road and struck a deer. Vehicle towed from the scene. Damage exceeded $2,500.

ARRESTS

Ernest Lee Martin Malone III, 46, Fort Wayne; invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $25,000.

Jesus Emmanuel Chamorro Montanez, 41, Fort Wayne; driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $1,500.

Zachary Anthony Duffitt-Planck, 30, Bluffton; possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, both Class A misdemeanors, and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond set at $2,500.