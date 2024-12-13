INCIDENTS

City:

Wednesday, 4:52 p.m., 500 block of West Central Avenue. Caller reported her house was being worked on when a man showed up claiming he was a Wells County assessor.

Wednesday, 6:31 p.m., Dutch Mill Plaza. Suspicious behavior, just high school students making video for school project.

Thursday, 7:03 a.m., Pretzels. Sideswipe crash, report to follow.

Thursday, 11:10 a.m., Walmart. Parking problem.

County:

Wednesday, 6:08 p.m., 2985 S Hoosier Highway, Bluffton. Vehicle hit guard rail, report filed.

Thursday, 1:11 a.m., C.R. 200 N and 450 E, Bluffton. Vehicle broken down in middle of the roadway. Vehicle towed.

Thursday, 5:33 a.m., Lancaster Street and C.R. 100 E, Bluffton. Vehicle stopped with hazards on. Driver was waiting for phone GPS to load.

Thursday, 6:35 a.m., Wells County Jail. Report of a road rage incident from Tuesday, suspect had left boot dent and scratches.

Thursday, 8:58 a.m., C.R. 100 N and S.R. 116, Bluffton. Deer permit issued.

Ossian:

Wednesday, 6:18 p.m., Ossian Furniture and Design. Witness reported a vehicle ran another vehicle off the roadway, then hit a dumpster. The witness also stated the vehicle smelled of marijuana and a passenger had a small child on their lap. Vehicle unable to be located.

Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., 5700 N 540 E, Ossian. Resident reported ongoing issue with subjects throwing rocks at property.

Wednesday, 9:25 p.m., Jefferson Street and Morton Lane, Ossian. Vehicle broken down on the side of the road.

Thursday, 12:32 p.m., 3100 E 700 N, Ossian. Woman received phone call and hung up when she realized it was a telemarketer. The telemarketer then sent threatening text messages. Advised to block number.

ACCIDENTS

City:

Saturday, 12:28 p.m., Main Street at Wiley Avenue. An officer observed a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Juan Chacon, 35, Fort Wayne, traveling southbound on Main Street at approximately 41 in a 30 mph zone. After initiating emergency lights, the vehicle proceeded to hit the brakes and make an abrupt turn toward Wiley Avenue. After making contact with the sidewalk, the vehicle corrected itself and turned back north and hit the accelerator, striking the raised sidewalk and making head-on contact with a concrete barrier at 533 S Main St. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Chacon arrested for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. Bond set at $6,500. Damage exceeded $2,500.

Monday, 11:41 a.m., 2100 N Main Street. Shannon M. Hayes, 47, Fort Wayne, was driving a 2023 GMC vehicle and hit a concrete post sign. Damage did not exceed $1,000.

Monday, 2:59 p.m., Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Judith L. Gordon, 66, Bluffton, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet vehicle and backed into a 2022 Nissan Armada driven by Ann B. Burns, 66, Bluffton. Damage did not exceed $1,000.