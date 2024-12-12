INCIDENTS

City:

Tuesday, 2:47 p.m., Wayne Street and Tiger Trail. Rear-end collision, report to follow.

Tuesday, 6:02 p.m., Pak-A-Sak North. Man wearing Santa hat threatening employee. Warned for tresspassing.

Tuesday, 6:25 p.m., News-Banner. Man attempted entry on front and back doors. Suspect from prior incident, arrested.

Tuesday, 7:41 p.m., Main Street and Dustman Road. Rear-end collision, report to follow.

Tuesday, 8:57 p.m., Walmart. Two drivers arguing over a parking spot, refused to park in any of the many nearby spots. After mediating, subjects agreed the matter was trivial and parking in different spots.

Tuesday, 10:21 p.m., 700 block of West Wiley Avenue. Report of people knocking on windows and honking outside residence, ongoing harassment issue.

Wednesday, 11:02 a.m., Resource Maintenance. Crash, report to follow.

County:

Tuesday, 2:49 p.m., 7800 N S.R. 1, Ossian. Report of a stolen license plate.

Tuesday, 3:38 p.m., 2100 E 500 N, Ossian. Pony loose.

Tuesday, 4:36 p.m., 3700 E 1200 N, Ossian. Report of a dog bite.

ACCIDENTS

County:

Wednesday, 5:28 a.m., S.R. 116 at C.R. 200 N, Bluffton. Troy Bulick, 54, Markle, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on S.R. 116 and struck a deer. Damage exceeded $2,500.

ARRESTS

Trenton Lee Puterbaugh, 29, Ossian; breaking and entering, a Level 6 felony, criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication by drugs, a Class B misdemeanor. Bond set at $12,500.