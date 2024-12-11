INCIDENTS

City:

Monday, 2:01 p.m., 700 block of North Main Street. Traffic stop. Vehicle towed.

Monday, 5:29 p.m., Clark Avenue and Silver Street. Loose pitbull, returned home.

Monday, 6:48 p.m., 300 block of South Johnson Street. Report of vandalism.

Monday, 6:57 p.m., 500 block of West South Street. Report of three suspects trying to steal from man on his way home from Dollar General. Unable to locate suspects.

Monday, 9:55 p.m., 600 block of West Cherry Street. Report of theft.

Tuesday, 6:49 a.m., Main Street and Capri Court. Citation issued for improper turn and front windshield obstructed.

Tuesday, 12:21 p.m., Western Avenue and Adams Street. Semis causing traffic back-up.

County:

Monday, 1:34 p.m., River Terrace Estates. Report of a missing jewelry tin. A tin matching the general description was located, but the woman said it was not the stolen tin.

Monday, 4:29 p.m., S.R. 301 and Wabash Street, Bluffton. Truck stuck in ditch.

Monday, 5:16 p.m., C.R. 100 N and 100 E, Bluffton. Car vs. deer.

Monday, 7:26 p.m., Wells County Jail. Man arrested on warrant.

Tuesday, 6:43 a.m., C.R. 300 N and 100 E, Bluffton. Report of a physical assault. Suspect also hit vehicle headlights, damage unknown.

Tuesday, 10:12 a.m., Murrary Cemetery. Caller concerned about a portable restroom at the cemetery, does not appear to functional and no apparent reason it was placed there.

Tuesday, 10:14 a.m., Wells County Jail. Man and woman arrested on warrant.

Ossian:

Tuesday, 8:07 a.m., C.R. 100 E and U.S. 224, Ossian. Citation issued for speeding.

ARRESTS

Jacob Allen Bowman, 30, Marion; probation violation, a Level 4 felony. Bond not set.

Naomy Guitierrez, 24, Fort Wayne; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of meth, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond not set.

Michael Anthony Silva, 32, Fort Wayne; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of meth, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Bond not set.