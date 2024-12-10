At its regular weekly meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12, Ossian Rotary will host Andy Yergler, speaking about Tri Recovery, a local not-for-profit organization. Tri Recovery utilizes the sport of Triathlon and other endurance events, to support individuals recovering from addictions. They focus on the biological side of addictions.

Yergler is a single dad of three teenagers. He is an owner of a small real estate company, as well as owner and operator of D&D Fish and Tenderloin food truck.

One of the most important goals at Tri Recovery is to be just a little better today than we were yesterday. Starting small, the group began weekly hikes together. Recently, some began walking the entire river Greenway weekly in Bluffton, from Hardee’s pavilion to the white bridge and back, a distance of four miles. Often, a group walks a mile, while others continue on, and walk the entire Greenway.

“Just a little better each day turns into a LOT better today than at the beginning of this year. Keep Grinding my friends,” Yergler said. “My personal story is about learning from failures. I have struggled with substance abuse throughout the majority of my life. A few months out of high school I became addicted to cocaine and was arrested and bluffed in 1997 and was given a 10-year prison sentence. I spent over four and a half years incarcerated right out of high school. Upon my return to the community, I began to put my life back together. However, I turned to the bottle and developed a drinking problem that led to full blown alcoholism. After years of trying to quit drinking, in 2016, I took my last drink and have been sober for over the last 8 1/2 years.”

“For me I was able to overcome my addictions and manage them through endurance sports. I am a triathlete who competes on long courses. For example, I’m in the process of training for a three-day race in March. It consists of a 6.2-mile swim, 260 mile bike race, and a 52 mile run. What I have learned through the sport of triathlon are lessons which play out into recovery, and led to Tri Recovery,” Yergler continued.

Anyone is welcome to attend Ossian Rotary this Thursday morning, at 7:30 at First Baptist Church of Ossian, 1001 Dehner Drive for this program. Please note that if Norwell Schools has a weather delay or cancellation due to weather, Ossian Rotary will cancel its meeting for that day.

For more information, please contact Matthew Gullion, Ossian Rotary President, at mwgullion@gmail.com.