Various shops and churches in downtown Ossian gave out treats and decorated their shops with festive items Thursday night. Above, from left to right, Bryan and Nancy Buck, Vicki Winchester, Wiley Raborn and Kriegh Peterson all sing Christmas songs inside Rod’s Rustics. Below, Linda Kelly, left, and Jan Williams look at items from individual sellers inside the Ossian Methodist Church. At bottom, Vincent Richman, left, and Allison Richman enjoy treats provided by the Ossian Presbyterian Church. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)