By HOLLY GASKILL

Norwell Community Schools will host a special tour celebrating its founding business department members at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The business department formally began in 1968 with five men spearheading efforts for the school — Ralph Thiele, Dave Furey, Howard Williams, Mike Gilbert and Steve Lehman. All but Furey will attend on Tuesday. NHS business teacher Ron Harnish will lead a tour through the current department.

School board member Gene Donaghy said the department drew the attention of the state for its innovation, as Norwell was one of the first schools to incorporate computers. “You probably wouldn’t think people from Indianapolis and Fort Wayne would come to Norwell to learn about computers,” Donaghy quipped at a Nov. 26 board meeting.

Donaghy initiated efforts to honor the department’s history, and the five men put together 11 pages documenting their experiences.

The regular school board meeting will follow at 5:30 p.m., also at NHS, where Thiele, Williams, Gilbert and Lehman will also be introduced and available for questions.

holly@news-banner.com