Norwell has announced that three athletes and two teams will be induced into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2025.

Rick Park, Matt Kinzer and Kurt Krick along with the 1973 boys’ basketball team and the 2007 baseball team will be forever enshrined at Norwell High School.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday at about 7 p.m., Feb. 14 after the junior varsity basketball game against Huntington North.

Below is a brief introduction to the class:

• Rick Park: A 1969 graduate with letters in cross country and track. Before the schools consolidated, he was at Lancaster. His achievements include being an ACAC champ in both sports in his senior years; the first in the country to break the 10-minute barrier in the two-mile run; holding the school’s record for the two-mile for 25 years; placing second in the sectional and a regional champion in the two-mile; and was among the first athletes to appear at the state track meet for Norwell. Following his high school career, he ran at Taylor University for track and cross country.

• Matt Kinzer: A 1981 graduate with letters in football, basketball and baseball. His achievements include an all-conference and all-county recognition in basketball his senior year; an all-conference selection in baseball for two years; selected an all-state member his senior year; and represented the North All-Star team in 1981. Following his high school career, Kinzer attended Purdue University where he pitched for the baseball team and punted for the football team. His pitching career was then extended after being drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1984, who he pitched for with the big club and also with the Detroit Tigers. As a football player, he apperaed in an NFL game with the Detroit Lions.

• Kurt Krick: A 1996 graduate and four-year member in football, basketball and track. His achievements include a first-team all-conference selection twice in football; three-time champion in the shot put in the NHC, sectional and regional meets; three-time champion in the North Side, Goshen and Lime City Relays; three-time state qualifier in the shot put and two times in the discus; the 1996 state champion in shot put and runner-up in discus; and runner-up in shot put in 1995. After his high school career, Krick threw at Indiana University and won the indoor Big Ten championship in shot put. He was also an all-American in 1998.

• The 1973 boys’ basketball team: The 1973 team won three straight sectional championships and the first regional title at Marion to play at Fort Wayne in the semi-state. The Knights’ team set school records for wins in a season with 21, points in a game with 103, average points per game with 76.8, largest margin of victory with 49 and points in a season with 1,844. During the season, they won the ACAC with a perfect 9-0 record and a perfect 9-0 at home, had a 12-game win streak and all five seniors on the team averaged over 10 points per game.

• 2007 baseball team: The Knights’ baseball team in the 2007 season went on to win the 3A state championship over Evansville Mater Dei on a 35-0 quest. It was the third time in state history a team had gone undefeated. The Knights finished the season in the top 10 in the state record books for runs in a season, runs batted in, consecutive wins, team batting average and total bases. USA Today ranked them No. 2 in the Midwest and received national rankings from six different publications.

For any questions, contact Athletic Director Kelby Weybright by email at kelby.weybright@nwcs.k12.in.us or by phone 260-543-2213.