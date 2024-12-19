By JONATHAN SNYDER

Increases to water and wastewater rates were approved by the Markle Town Council Wednesday.

The rate increases were introduced Nov. 20, with operations manager Mike Grant and clerk-treasurer Stephenie Hensley noting that the rates will increase approximately 30% from their previous increase in 2018.

Water rates start at $6.76 per 1,000 gallons per month for the first 5,000 gallons of water used and slowly decline the more gallons residents use — ending with rates at $2.81 per 1,000 gallons per month for consumption over 520,000 gallons monthly. Minimum monthly charges for a 5/8-3/4 water meter size will climb to $33.80.

Wastewater treatment rates will increase to $4.81 per 1,000 gallons per month for operation maintenance and replacement charges for treatment areas and an additional $3.63 per 1,000 gallons per month for local capital charges. A monthly charge for collection system maintenance will start at $18.03 per month for a 5/8-3/4 inch water meter size.

The council also approved a 5% raise for employees, introduced at the Nov. 20 meeting. Council member Matthew Doss also noted that the council may decide to give a gift card to any board or commission member not employed by the town as a gift for their service upon resignation.

“This was mostly to have some way to recognize board members that aren’t already recognized,” Council member Nicolas Lund said.

Grant noted that the town needed to replace a 20 year old laser level device, used for setting slopes and ensuring drainage runs, which cost $1,500.

Additionally, two light poles downtown were struck in accidents, which led to $2,400 to order replacement parts. Grant said that the current poles are becoming harder to find replacement parts for and that they are working on finding another manufacturer who could create a similar design.

Furthermore, Grant reported that a change in internet and phone services for town operations will save the town $450 a month, with the town moving to Citizens Telephone Corporation.

The council also made appointments for various boards and commissions through the 2025 calendar year. Steve Park was reappointed for the Markle Board of Zoning Appeals, and Jason Schindler will replace Mark Hamilton on the Markle Redevelopment Commission. Schindler currently serves as a volunteer for the Markle Fire Department and owns Crossroads Pantry in Markle.

Three leak adjustments were also approved, with two broken pipes and one leaking toilet given relief by the council.

