Bluffton tops Wayne in road wrestling match

Bluffton won a road wrestling contest at Wayne Thursday night.

The Tigers took care of business with no problem, winning 63-12.

Individual results:

• Will Frettinger (B) won by forfeit at 106.

• Christian Herrada (B) won by forfeit at 113.

• Asher Kinsey (B) won by forfeit at 120.

• Levi Johns (B) won by forfeit at 126.

• Orein Kahn (B) won by forfeit at 132.

• Parker Barnes (B) won by fall over Samr Hammad at 138.

• Double forfeit at 144.

• Parker Nash (B) won over Conner H. by fall at 150.

• Nick O. (W) won by fall over Landon Gearheart by fall at 157.

• Bryce Patrick (B) won by fall over Josh C at 165.

• Pierceton Morgan (B) won by fall over Carmanni Addison at 175.

• Tavin Frees (B) won by fall over Raiel Dupuis at 190.

• Jayden Busche (W) won by fall over Jake Boots at 215.

• Connor Landis (B) won by decision 8-4 over Jordan Sell at 285.

Bluffton will host Alexandria-Monroe at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Tigers sweep four teams in meet with Fort Wayne teams

Bluffton won all four swim competitions at home, facing off against Bishop Luers and Blackhawk Thursday night.

The boys’ team won 166-20 over Bishop Luers and 166-76 over Blackhawk, while the girls won 147-17 over Bishop Luers and 147-76 over Blackhawk.

The boys were led by Braden Lemler with a perfect 16 points. Event winners include Noah Brooks, Isaac Wheeler, Braden Lemler, Athan King, Evan Klopfenstein, Griffin Linderwell, Wes Frettinger, Lincoln Rodgers and Jackson Meyer. Events were not specified at the time of publication.

Individual winners

Girls

• Tess Frauhiger, Libby Arnett, Ellie Coyne and Kierstynn Reed in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Coyne in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Anna Zurcher in the 200-yard IM.

• Emily Hansen in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Adalynn Fiechter in the diving events.

• Frauhiger in the 100-yard butterfly and in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Reed in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Zurcher, Frauhiger, Chloe Bredemeyer and Reed in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Coyne, Bredemeyer, Hansen and Zurcher in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Bluffton will be back at home against Adams Central at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Knights take down Lions in boys’, girls’ swimming

Norwell swept the Northeast 8 Conference swim battle with Leo at home Thursday night.

The Knight boys won 121-62, while the girls won 138-45.

Individual winners:

Boys

• Braden Hoag, Colten Strunk, Kale Meredith and Ethan Williamson in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Gage Reinhard in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Evan Swallow in the 200-yard IM.

• Strunk in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Ben Peterson in the diving events.

• Meredith in the 100-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Williamson in the 500-yard freestyle.

• Peterson, Williamson, Reinhard and Strunk in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Parker McCartney, Williamson, Reinhard and Meredith in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Girls

• Annalise Cornett, Emerson Meredith, Marlee Meredith an Cassie Coyne in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Karrigan Melcher in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Coyne in the 200-yard IM and in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Cornett in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Emerson Meredith in the diving events and in the 500-yard freestyle.

• Marlee Meredith in the 100-yard butterfly and in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Emma Easley, Coyne, Olivia Daniel and Marlee Meredith in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Melcher, Cornett, Easley and Emerson Meredith in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Norwell will host NE8 foe Bellmont at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Knights, Tigers split middle school boys’ hoops games

Norwell and Bluffton-Harrison middle schools split their boys’ basketball games Thursday night.

In the eighth grade game, the Tigers won 42-34, improving to 6-1 on the season. The Tigers were led by Vince Lambert with 15 points and was 4-4 from three, Maddox White (12), Chase Kistler (12) and nine rebounds, Ethan Ribich (3) and Wyatt Holmes had 10 rebounds.

Norwell was led by Landon Clark with 10 points, Maddux Thornton (6), Benji Lukins and Titus Jacob (5), Griffin Bailey (4) and Cody Waldman and Ben Captain (2).

The Knights won the seventh grade game 43-33 and improved to 7-1 on the season. The Knights were led by Wes Dafforn with 15 points, Oakley Bryant (6), Gabe Gerber (9) Jace Reinhard (8) and Blake Fuess (5).

The Tigers’ loss pets them at 5-2 on the season. They were led by Davin Drayer with 16 points and nine rebounds, Riker Beste (7), Easton Schipper (5), Kreigh Ault (3) and Simeon Terry (2).

Tigers’ middle school girls split with Summit

The Bluffton-Harrison Middle School teams split Summit on Wednesday.

The eighth grade team remained perfect with a 5-0 record, winning 35-13. Audrey Mechling led the Tigers with 12 points, Josie Nash seven, Anna Hartman and Khloe Gehrett (4), Gracie Jellison (3) and Aria Westlund and Averie Patton (2).

The seventh grade team lost 33-20 and fell to 3-2 on the season. Adrienne Smallman scored nine points to lead the team, followed by Averie Pearson (3) and Olivia Brown, Cheyenne Sonnigsen, Myah Marin, Alaya Reinhard (2).