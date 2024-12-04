IATCCC lists four Tigers’ runner on XC all-state team

The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches named four Bluffton student-athletes to their all-state teams.

The associated honors cross country runners in four classes based on school size, and two runners for each of the boys’ and girls’ teams were selected.

Abigail Ramseyer was the lone first-team selection for 2A, while Cora Kunkel received honorable mention. The two are just freshmen and finished as all-sectional members. Ramseyer was a state qualifier this season as well and took 126th at the LaVern Gibson course at Indiana State University.

For the boys, Jude Baumgartner and Levi Johns were honorable mentions. Johns (second) and Baumgartner (third) were step-by-step at the sectional this season. Baumgartner slipped into state qualification and finished 144th overall in that race. Unfortunately, Johns was unable to finish the race due to injury but was on pace to also qualify for the state meet.

Wheeler sets pool record, Tigersharks split with Pats

Bluffton split the ACAC matchup in the pool Tuesday night at home.

The Tigershark boys defeated Jay County 130-51, while the girls fell 115-64.

It was also a big night for Isaac Wheeler, who broke the Bluffton pool record in the 400-yard freestyle and finished the night with a perfect 16 points scored.

Individual winners:

Boys

• Rhett Gerber, Isaac Wheeler, Graham Linderwell and Athan King in the medley relay.

• Braden Lemler in the 200-yard IM.

• Noah Brooks in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.

• Gerber in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Isaac Wheeler in the 400-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Gerber, Linderwell, Brooks and Wheeler in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Girls

• Tess Frauhiger, Libby Arnett, Ellie Coyne and Kierstynn Reed in the medley relay.

• Coyne in the 200-yard IM and in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Bluffton will host Blackhawk Christian and Bishop Luers at 5:30 p.m Thursday, Dec. 5.

Rosswurm honored as IBCA’s player of the week in D1

Norwell’s Vanessa Rosswurm had a special week on the basketball court last week, and it was enough to grab the attention at the state level.

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association honored her and Manchester boys’ basketball player Gavin Betten as the District 1 players of the week in the state.

Rosswurm broke the school record with 43 points in the Knights’ win over Concordia on Tuesday night, and followed that up with a near triple-double in Saturday’s victory over Angola.

Against Concordia, Rosswurm scored 43 points on 16-28 shooting, hitting nine three-pointers and going a perfect 7-7 at the free throw line. Her efforts pass Kennedy Fuelling, who set that record with 41 two years prior in 2022. Ironically, Fuelling’s came just after Makenzie Fuess’ 37 points took that record two nights before.

Against Angola, Rosswurm scored 22 points and added 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The junior guard is leading the Knights to a three-game win streak currently and a 6-3 record.

Knight boys win, girls fall in swim meet with Cadets

Norwell split the swim meet with Concordia at home Tuesday night.

The boys’ team won 138-20, while the girls fell in a close one 94-83.

Individual winners:

Boys

• Rylan Heyerly, Colten Strunk, Parker McCartney and Evan Swallow in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Ethan Williamson in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Kale Meredith in the 200-yard IM and in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Heyerly in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Ben Peterson in the diving events.

• Strunk, McCartney, Peterson and Meredith in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Strunk, Swallow, Tyler Zent and Heyerly in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Girls

• Cassie Coyne in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 500-yard freestyle.

Norwell will host Leo at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.