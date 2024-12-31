Knights beat Panthers at Noblesville Tournament

Game 2 vs. Snider

In the consolation match of the Noblesville Holiday Tournament, Norwell defeated Snider 68-58.

With the win, the Knights improved to 10-5, the Panthers dropped to 9-7.

Vanessa Rosswurm had 27 points, totaling 55 points for the tournament.

NORWELL 68, SNIDER 58

At Noblesville

SNIDER (9-7): Janaya Cooper 10-19 9-12 30, Kyra Parker 4-13 2-3 12, Saniah Sandlin 4-9 2-4 10, ZyAnn Phinezy 1-5 0-0 3, Gabriella Barnes 1-1 0-0 3, Mylee Hurse 0-3 0-0 0, Brooklyn Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Smith 0-1 0-0 0, MacKenzie Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Nella Mattila 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 20-54 13-19 58.

NORWELL (10-5): Vanessa Rosswurm 11-22 4-7 27, Macie Saalfrank 5-11 2-6 12, Jada Dale 5-12 2-2 12, Addison Norris 3-6 1-2 7, Alivia Green 2-4 1-2 5, Ashley Waldman 1-5 0-0 3, Isabella Swineford 1-2 0-0 2, Ryland Graft 0-0 0-0 0, Larkin Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-62 10-19 62.

Norwell 19 16 21 12 — 68

Snider 15 9 22 12 — 58

Three-point Shooting: Snider 5-18 (Parker 2-10, Cooper 1-2, Phinezy 1-3, Barnes 1-1, Mattila 0-1, Smith 0-1), Norwell 2-13 (Waldman 1-4, Rosswurm 1-2, Dale 0-3, Saalfrank 0-2, Norris 0-2). Rebounds: Snider 33 (Cooper 9, Sandlin 9, Barnes 4, Parker 3, Hurse 2, Carter 1), Norwell 36 (Rosswurm 8, Green 6, Dale 5, Norris 4, Saalfrank 3, Waldman 2, Swineford 2). Turnovers: Snider 23, Norwell 14. Fouls: Snider 19, Norwell 22. Fouled Out: None. Technicals: None.

Raiders finish 30th at the Connorsville wrestling classic

Southern Wells finished 30th in the 38-team field in the Connersville Spartan Classic in wrestling on Friday and Saturday.

The tournament featured a seeded bracket for each weight class. Teams earn more points depending on how well their wrestler does. The Raiders finished the weekend event with 52 team points. The team champion, Fishers, 241 points.

Jarin Frauhiger put on the best performance for the Raiders in the 132 weight class, winning three matchups and finishing in fifth place. He awarded his school 21 points.

Southern Wells’ next meet will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Northfield.

Individual results:

• Briggs Fiechter lost in the first round by fall at 106.

• Kaleb Boots won by forfeit in the first round, then lost by fall at 113.

• Aiden Carroll lost in the first round by fall at 120.

• No one competed at 126.

• Jarin Frauiger received a bye in the first round of 132, then won by technical fall 18-2 in the second round. Won by technical fall in the third round 15-0. Won by major decision in the fourth round 12-2. Lost by fall in the semifinal. Trackwrestling.com placed Frauhiger fifth overall.

• Colton Boone won by fall in the first round, then lost by fall in the second at 138.

• Jonathan Perez forfeited at 144.

• Lyrik Maddox lost by fall in the first round at 150.

• Ryker Dollar received a bye in the first round and lost by fall in the second at 157.

• Malaki Capper received a bye in the first round and won by fall in the second before losing by fall in the third round at 165.

• Bryson Williams received a bye in the first round and lost by fall in the second at 175.

• Kaiden Bercott lost by technical fall in the first round 22-6 at 190.

• Blayden Schomber lost by fall in the first round at 215.

• Ian James lost by fall in the first round at 285.