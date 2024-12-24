Norwell goes 1-4 at Wawasee wrestling tourney

Norwell went 1-4 at the Wawasee December Super Dual in wrestling on Saturday.

The Knights’ lone win of the tournament and for the season came against Bishop Luers 53-21.

Cody Cox went 5-0 on the day with one forfeit, while Carson Powell and Luke Dreiband went 4-1.

Norwell will be off until it visits Bluffton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Below are the rest of the results:

Angola 58, Norwell 17

• Carter Shegog (A) won by fall over Eli Thomas at 106.

• Alex Delacruz (A) won by fall over Fielder Brege at 113.

• Both teams forfeited 120.

• Kam Straw (A) won by fall over Connor Rose at 126.

• Cooper Martin (A) won by forfeit at 132.

• Layne Pavka (A) won by forfeit at 138.

• Chace Behning (N) won by fall over Caiden Funk at 144.

• Cody Cox (N) won by fall over Thor Anderson at 157.

• Blake Denman (A) won by fall over Wyatt Lukins at 165.

• Gavin Hunt (A) won by fall over Camden Connett at 175.

• Jacob Carter (A) won by fall over Lincoln Moyer at 190.

• Lucas Lentz (A) won by fall over Ty Tofflemeyer at 215.

• Carson Powell (N) won by fall over Calvin Hubbell at 285.

Norwell 53, Bishop Luers 21

• Eli Thomas (N) won by forfeit at 106.

• Fielder Brege (N) won by forfeit at 113.

• Both teams forfeited 120.

• Khangye Hein (BL) won by decision 12-9 over Connor Rose at 126.

• Jake Gruss (N) won by forfeit at 132.

• George Gatchell (BL) won by forfeit at 138.

• Chace Behning (N) won by fall over Michael Smith at 144.

• Luke Dreiband (N) won by technical fall 20-4 over Isaac Joley at 150.

• Cody Cox (N) won by forfeit at 157.

• Wyatt Lukins (N) won by fall over Alex Joley at 165.

• Camden Connett (N) won by fall over Myles Joley at 175.

• Lincoln Moyer (N) won by fall over Kain Wallace at 190.

• Matthew Booker (BL) won by forfeit at 215.

• Carson Powell (N) won by forfeit at 285.

Northridge 58, Norwell 20

• Adley Yoder (North) won by major decision 20-8 over Eli Thomas at 106.

• Fielder Brege (Norw) won by fall over Chae Baldridge at 113.

• Maycen Slabaugh (North) won by forfeit at 120.

• Braxton LEchlitner (North) won by fall over Connor Rose at 126.

• Landon Wade (North) won by forfeit at 132.

• Aisa Khaoucha (North) won by forfeit at 138.

• Chace Behning (Norw) won by decision 9-7 over Jersey Slabaugh at 144.

• Luke Dreiband (Norw) won by forfeit at 150

• Cody Cox (Norw) won by technical fall 22-6 over Gabe Barbo at 157.

• Cesar Moreno (North) won by fall over Wyatt Lukins at 165.

• Degan Lenhart (North) won by fall over Camden Connett at 175,

• Austin Parks (North) won by fall over Lincoln Moyer at 190.

Eddie Klain (North) won by fall over Ty Toffelmoyer at 215.

• Travis Kenke (North) won by fall over Carson Powell at 285.

Plymouth 42, Norwell 27

• Eli Thomas (N) won by forfeit at 106.

• Caleb Jones (P) won by technical fall 18-2 over Fielder Brege at 113.

• Dylan Jones (P) won by forfeit at 120.

• Coen Kraemer (P) won by fall over Connor Rose at 126.

• London Beaumont (P) won by forfeit at 132.

• Christopher Firebaugh (P) won by forfeit at 138.

• Braxton White (P) won by major decision 12-1 over Chace Behning.

• Luke Dreiband (N) won by decision 11-4 over Victory Balica at 157.

• Cody Cox won by fall over Kenseth Bugg at 157.

• Wyatt Lukins (N) won by major decision 11-3 over Chase Holderread at 165.

• Aden VanDusen (P) won by decison over Camden Connett at 175.

• Lincoln Moyer (N) won by major decision 14-2 over Aiden Miranda at 190.

• Deley Mullins (P) won by fall over Ty Tofflemoyer at 215.

• Carson Powell (N) won by major decision 15-7 over John Klinedinst at 285.

Wawasee 55, Norwell 21

• Eli Thomas (N) won by forfeit at 106.

• Garrett Tittle (W) won by fall over Fielder Brege at 113.

• Cylus Mechling (W) won by forfeit at 120.

• Cameron Senter (W) won by fall over Connor Rose at 126.

• Isaac Ruff (W) won by forfeit at 132.

• Kailyb Ferrer (W) won by forfeit at 138.

• Cavan Tom (W) won by major decision 13-5 over Chace Behning at 144.

• Ethan Rodriguez (W) won by major decision 13-0 over Luke Dreiband at 150.

• Cody Cox (N) won by decision 13-10 over Carson Nine at 157.

• Moses Howard (W) won by fall over Camden Connett at 175.

• Lincoln Moyer (N) won by fall over Trayvon Senders at 190.

• Derek Morrison (W) won by fall over Ty Tofflemoyer at 215.

• Carson Powell (N) won by forfeit at 285.

Knights, Tigers split in county swimming clash

Bluffton and Norwell’s swim teams geared up for one of their favorite meets of the season — the one against each other.

The ultra-competitive meet was hosted by the Knights on Saturday, and for the second straight year, a split was drawn.

The Tigershark boys defeated the Knights 112-74, while the Knight girls won 129-50. This was the same win-and-loss result from last year when Bluffton hosted.

Bluffton will be at the Jay County Border Wars at 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

Norwell will be off until Jan. 7 when it hosts Angola.

Event winners:

Boys

• Noah Brooks, Braden Lemler, Isaac Wheeler and Athan King (B) in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Griffin Linderwell (B) in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Wheeler (B) 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly.

• Rylan Heyerly (N) in the 50-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Ben Peterson in the diving events.

• Lincoln Rodgers, Linderwell, Wes Frettinger and Athan King (B) in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Brooks (B) in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Kale Meredith (N) in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Rhett Gerber, Wheeler, Linderwell and Brooks (B) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Girls

• Annalise Cornett, Ryleigh Huffman, Marlee Meredith and Emma Easley (N) in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Cassie Coyne (N) in the 200-yard freestyle and in the 500-yard freestyle.

• Ellie Coyne (B) in the 200-yard IM and in the 100-yard freestyle.

• Emerson Meredith (N) 50-yard freestyle and in the diving events.

• Huffman (N) in the 100-yard butterfly.

• Easley, Coyne, Marlee Meredith and Emerson Meredith (N) in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

• Rilynn Ervin (N) in the 100-yard backstroke.

• Marlee Meredith (N) in the 100-yard breaststroke.

• Cornett, Coyne, Karrigan Melcher and Emerson Meredith (N) in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Bluffton City Gym’s Men’s Basketball League results

Another week went by for the Bluffton City Gym’s Men’s Basketball League on Monday.

Below are the results of the games:

• Inteva Panels 68, The “B” Team 67.

Jason Hauck and Matt Franks scored 21 points each for Inteva. Michael Scott led The “B” Team with 15 points and David Bradler 14.

• Craigville Appliance 61, The Irish 59.

Hayden Nern led Craigville with 22 points and both Konner Norman and Doug Hindshaw had nine. Jenson Nusbaumer led The Irish with 18 points and Tanner Felger 15.

• Boleas Farms 90, Peyton’s Northern 68.

Grant Prible led Boleas with 45 points, Luke Roush 24. Vern Martin led Peyton’s with 22 points and Aaron Thomas 19.

• Helena Agri Enterprises 94, Inteva Doors 56.

Luke Reust led Helena with 23 points, Kevin Moser 14. Wasen Frillo led Inteva with 28 points and Kyler Jones 17.