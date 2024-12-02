Tigers nearly makes giant comeback in loss to Bruins

The Bluffton boys’ basketball team nearly mounted a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter in its opener Saturday night.

Bluffton’s Cameron Williams draws his Blackford defenders into the air and dishes off to Declan Grieser who will score two points as Bluffton made a furious comeback from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter Saturday night at The Tiger Den. The rally fell a point short for the Tigers in their home opener as the Bruins won 62-61. (Photo by Glen Werling)

The Tigers (0-1) lost 62-61 to the Blackford Bruins (1-1) in season No. 2 of head coach Craig Teagle.

Declan Griser (26) and Nolan Lambert (22) combined for 48 of the 61 points for the Tigers. Kaleb Green scored six, Cam Williams three and both Griffin Morgan and Ben Maggard 2.

Bluffton swept the junior varsity and freshmen level games.

In the junior varsity contest, the Tigers won 44-21 with Max White’s 13 and Gavin Grieser’s 12 points leading the way. Gibson Grieser scored five, Kameron Klinski (5) and Abram Gehrett and Jonah Geisel (4).

The freshmen team won 38-8. Braelon Terry led the team with 10 points, Bennett Stoller (8), Rafe Gerber (6), Alex Maggard and Reid Abbett (5) and Heath Johnson (4).

Bluffton will be at South Adams at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 to open up ACAC play.

Knights leave Hornets nest with victory in girls’ hoops

The Norwell girls’ basketball team narrowly escaped an early afternoon scare with Angola on Saturday.

The Knights (6-3) were all tied up 47-47 at the end of the third quarter with the Hornets (2-3). But Norwell prevailed to a 17-9 spread in the fourth to come away with a win.

Vanessa Rosswurm scored 22 points, hauled in 10 rebounds and was one assist away from a triple-double. She went 3-10 from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Macie Saalfrank dropped 16 points with four threes, Addison Norris scored 10 and Ashley Waldman eight.

The Knights will travel to Huntington North to open up Northeast 8 Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

NORWELL 64, ANGOLA 56

At Angola

NORWELL (6-3): Vanessa Rosswurm 8-21 3-4 22, Macie Saalfrank 6-14 0-0 16, Addison Norris 4-11 0-0 10, Ashley Waldman 3-8 0-0 8, Haley Williamson 2-3 0-0 6, Jada Dale 1-3 0-0 2, Ryland Graft 0-1 0-0 0, Alivia Green 0-2 0-0 0, Larkin Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Isabella Swineford 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-64 3-4 64.

ANGOLA (2-3): Bailey Holman 8-13 0-0 16, Alexis Stillman 4-14 6-9 14, Ava Rinard 3-12 1-2 9, Aspen Sutton 3-11 0-0 8, Karleigh Gillen 2-4 0-0 5, Anna McClure 1-2 0-0 2, Kendall Holman 1-1 0-0 2, Stella Stockamp 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-59 7-11 56.

Norwell 26 7 14 17 — 64

Angola 13 13 21 9 — 56

Three-point Shooting: Norwell 13-41 (Saalfrank 4-11, Rosswurm 3-10, Williamson 2-3, Waldman 2-7, Norris 2-7, Graft 0-1, Dale 0-1), Angola 5-20 (Rinard 2-6, Sutton 2-9, Gillen 1-2, Stillman 0-1). Rebounds: Norwell 35 (Rosswurm 10, Dale 4, Waldman 4, Williamson 3, Norris 3, Saalfrank 2, Graft 1, Smith 1, Swineford 1), Angola 36 (Stillman 14, B. Holman 6, Sutton 4, Rinar 3, Gillen 2, K. Holman 1, Stockamp 1, McClure 1). Turnovers: Norwell 15, Angola 21. Fouls: Norwell 14, Angola 11. Fouled out: Hone. Technicals: None.

Raiders drop to 0-2 in defeat to South Wood Knights

The Southern Wells boys’ basketball team fell to 0-2 on the season in a 48-33 loss to Southwood on Saturday.

Rugar Holmes and CJ Reber led the team with seven points each. Landon Johnson and Hunter Durham scored six each, Joshua Aulbach three and both Trey Slusher and Wyatt Yoder (2).

Southern Wells is scheduled to host Adams Central to open up ACAC play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

ACAC releases football award-winners

With the conclusion of the high school football season on Saturday, the Allen County Athletic Conference released its award-winners for the 2024 season.

Adams Central defeated Linton Stockton 46-6 in the state championship game after winning its fourth straight ACAC crown with a perfect 6-0 record. Bluffton finished third with a 4-2 record and Southern Wells seventh at 0-6.

Bluffton had four selections on the first-team all-conference list: Dravin Shoemaker (OL), AJ Streveler (WR), Axton Beste (QB) and Griffin Morgan (LB). Shoemaker was the only senior on the list.

On the second team, Southern Wells’ lone selection was junior Levi Blake (TE).

The Tigers got an additional five players on the second team: Zane Betz (OL), Eli Bertsch (WR), Cooper Craig (RB), Tavin Frees (DL) and Marshall Gerber (DB).

Raiders wrestle in Thanksgiving tournament

Southern Wells competed in the Homestead Thanksgiving Duals event on Saturday.

The Raiders finished the day 0-5.

Team scores were:

78-6 loss to Yorktown.

63-9 loss to DeKalb.

71-6 loss to Homestead.

42-30 loss to North Side.

47-36 loss to Perry Meridian.

Individual results were not provided at the time of print.

Southern Wells will be a Tri-Central for a solo match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5.