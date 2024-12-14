Bluffton boys’ basketball dominate Lakeland

Bluffton boys’ basketball beat Lakeland Christian Academy on the road Friday night, racking up double Lakeland’s points for a 54-26 win.

Declan Grieser scored 26 points to lead the team, followed by Kaleb Green (10), Nolan Lambert (6), Griffin Morgan (5), Cam Williams (3), and Ben Maggard and Jonah Geisel each with two points.

The junior varsity team also pulled off an impressive win, 59-16. Gibson Grieser led with 14 points, followed by Max White (12), Kamerson Klinski (9), Abram Gerhett (7), Jonah Geisel (4), Andy Baumgartner (3), Alex Maggard (3), and Heath Johnson, Matthew Tierney and Reid Abbett (2), and Rafe Gerber (1).