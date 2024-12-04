First Bank of Berne donated $1,000 to Lights for LifeWise, a group of individuals from various parts of Adams County that are planning a local Christmas tree festival. Pictured are, left to right, Berne Branch Manager Kaitlyn Roby, Connie Sprunger, Katie Fisher and Vanessa Bittner representing LifeWise, and Loan Operations Manager and LifeWise committee member Allison Garwood. (Photo submitted)

There will be over 20 trees on display throughout the facility. Funds raised from ticket sales, cookie and cocoa sales, and cash voting for trees will be donated to all three Adams County LifeWise programs. The funds donated will help offset event costs. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Adams County LifeWise programs. To make donations, attend Dec. 6-8 at the Lighthouse Church in Monroe, email lightsforlifewise@gmail.com or follow “Lights for LifeWise” on Facebook to get in touch with the team.