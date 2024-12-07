FRIDAY, DEC 6

BOYS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.; Adams Central at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Norwell at Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC 7

BOYS BASKETBALL: Oak Hill at Norwell, 1:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Norwell at Shamrock Duals, 9 a.m.

MONDAY, DEC 9

No events scheduled.

TUESDAY, DEC 10

BOYS BASKETBALL: Southern Wells at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk Christian at Southern Wells, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Adams Central at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.; Bellmont at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING: Alexandria-Monroe at Bluffton, 6:30 p.m.; Adams Central at Norwell, 6:30 p.m.

