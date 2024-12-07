FRIDAY, DEC 6
BOYS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at South Adams, 7:30 p.m.; Adams Central at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Norwell at Huntington North, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC 7
BOYS BASKETBALL: Oak Hill at Norwell, 1:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Norwell at Shamrock Duals, 9 a.m.
MONDAY, DEC 9
No events scheduled.
TUESDAY, DEC 10
BOYS BASKETBALL: Southern Wells at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Bluffton at Wabash, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk Christian at Southern Wells, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING & DIVING (co-ed): Adams Central at Bluffton, 5:30 p.m.; Bellmont at Norwell, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Alexandria-Monroe at Bluffton, 6:30 p.m.; Adams Central at Norwell, 6:30 p.m.