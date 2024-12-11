This time of year, countless families gather around the television and binge watch favorite Christmas shows. Because of my age, you might assume my favorite all time movie is something like White Christmas or Miracle on 34th Street. Wrong. A must see for me is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. One particular scene never fails to bring me to tears. I am overcome by a total sense of joy as the squirrel emerges from the tree and attaches itself to someone’s face. I feel this is something that just might happen at my house.

I have concluded that our house has a thing about varmints. Yes, I said varmints. I am not sure why we have been so blessed but there have been several occasions that the word varmint and the phrase, “I can’t believe it” are used in the same sentence by myself or other family members.

Flash back to a vacation we took when the kids were still in elementary school. We traveled south through the mountains of southeastern Tennessee. We had filled our Chevy customized van with what we thought was every necessity we could possibly require. As I stared out the window and marveled at the glorious mountains, the warning light on the dashboard began flashing. The temperature gauge flat lined on the right and a noticeable jerking motion crept into the transmission. We began to frantically search for an exit that would supply refuge.

To our relief we crawled down a steep exit ramp. We were pleased that the local repair shop was still open on Saturday afternoon. Ron, expecting the worse, pulled into a gas station that reminded me of the Andy Griffith Show. As I unloaded the kids, I spotted a motel down the road that probably would be our base of operations for the next few days as we waited for relatives to retrieve us.

Ron explained to the gentleman what was happening and in his slowest southern drawl explained that he was not a mechanic, but he would gladly take a look. My confidence was not bolstered when he couldn’t figure out how to raise the hood and explained in the slowest of speech when he finally got the hood open, “ Yep, it’s hot.”

After what seemed like an eternity, this kind southern gentleman came out wiping his hands and turned to ask my husband, “You’ll have varmints up your way?” What kind of question is that? Here we are stranded in the middle of nowhere and the guy was taking a pest survey! Ron answered in the affirmative and that seemed to satisfy the gentleman.

He began, “Well sir, there’s the darnedest varmint nest in the air filter I have ever seen!” Like how many varmint nests has he seen? AND was there a varmint still in there?

I was relieved to find out that the varmint had probably vacated the vehicle long before we headed south and with the help of a rather large shop vac the nest was removed from the air handler.

The varmint population has not left us alone since. There have been countless varmints drop down our chimney throughout the years, including bats and a rather large mourning dove. That is expected if you live in the woods. That’s what I tell myself but perhaps the most notable varmint visit occurred just a few weeks ago.

As I sat at my dining room table, I heard a commotion coming from the guest bathroom. I wondered what my son was up to, as he was utilizing the facilities at the time. I heard a thumping sound and scratching. Kraig emerged with a puzzled look on his face and asked if I had heard that noise. After a brief discussion I sent him to the basement to check if he could see anything running around in the ceiling. He returned and felt confident it must have been outside. All remained quiet.

I was greeted at 4 am with the news that the drain to our bathroom and shower was backing up because of some unknown reason. The rest of the household drains were clear. We called our local plumber and had him come out with his trusty drain opening device. After a few passes he declared us clog free.

Fast forward 24 hours. Every drain in the house was declared clogged. Obviously, whatever was blocking our bathroom had moved down the line where the system makes a right angle. It was time for reinforcements.

Enter the guy with the mega drain clearing device. There was no messing around. His attachment would grab on to the clog and retrieve it. As the clog came to light, the brave gentleman with the mega device declared he wasn’t picking that up! There, in the clump, was the recognizable carcass of a squirrel. Problem solved.

The mystery as to how the squirrel got in there was debated. The conclusion was that it had climbed up the air vent which everyone has protruding out of their roof, and had fallen down it into the sewage drains of our house. What I had heard was that poor unfortunate varmint trying desperately to get out of the black abyss.

Though time has passed, I still cannot use the facilities without a close inspection of the bowl, just in case that varmint might shoot out of the water drain and attack!

Here’s the thing: Movies imitate life. Be careful what you think is funny. In a cruel twist of fate, you may be living your own movie. I’m in trouble. I also love the scene when the cat gets zapped behind the chair when it chews into the electrical cord. Thank goodness I don’t have a cat, but my dog better be careful.

———

Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of articles and opinions written by a group of retired and current teachers — Ken Ballinger, Billy Kreigh, Kathy Schwartz, and Anna Spalding. Their intent is to spur discussions at the dinner table and elsewhere. You may also voice your thoughts and reactions via The News-Banner’s letters to editor.