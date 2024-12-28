Happy New Year! It’s crazy how fast time seems to fly by. As we review how this past year has gone, we are delighted with how much was accomplished. Over $1,158,783 worth of improvements were made in 2024, such as building the Interurban Trail, finishing Lancaster Park, and maintaining our other facilities. Large projects require lots of financial resources, and we are thankful to have been blessed with $332,590.26 in local donations and from our new partnership with Harrison Township. Our department also secured $494,023 in grants this year, helping us prepare for our 2025 projects.

Next year looks to be just as busy as this year was, with multiple projects on the books. After the baseball season ends in early July, Roush Park will be closed for major parking lot upgrades, including installing drainage, adding ADA sidewalks, and repaving the basketball court. The Wabash River Stabilization project to repair 1,100 feet of the riverbank from Wayne Street to the Howard Rich Pavilion will also commence in the summer while the river is in a low position. If all goes well with funding, there is a good possibility that as soon as the pool closes for the season, construction on the new one can begin. We are so grateful for the continued community support; we truly could not do it without all of you!

Have you always wanted to learn how to Crochet? Now is your chance to sign up for January’s Hooked on Crochet class! Learning to crochet will give you a lifetime of pleasure and relaxation. You can learn to create handmade items for yourself and those you love. Classes will be taught by Kathy Gehrett at City Hall (128 E Market) from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 9, 16 & 23. The cost for 3 one-hour group lessons is $20, due the first day. Yarn and instructions will be provided, and you will need to bring your own size H hook. Call the park office to pre-register at 824-6069 or email events@blufftonindiana.gov. The class is open to beginners and advanced students.

The first Theater Thursday of 2025 is scheduled for January 16th at 10 am at the Wells County Public Library. The film will be 007 No Time to Die, rated PG-13. James Bond is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service. However, his peace is short-lived as his old CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up and asks for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with a dangerous new technology.

There is still time to make a New Year’s resolution to become more active! Over 200 people commit to the Wells Winter Challenge each year, and we have expanded the options for 2025!

Wells Winter 100 Mile Challenge: Walk or run 100 miles by March 21! That’s just 10 miles a week — are you ready to go the distance?

Wells Winter Fitness Minutes Challenge: Stay active with 1,800 minutes of any activity this winter (indoor/outdoor biking, walking, yoga, pickleball, etc.). Aim for 150 minutes a week (30 minutes five times a week), and you’ll be on track.

Kids 50 Mile Challenge: For kids 12 and under—run or walk 50 miles and join in the fun.

We also want to congratulate this year’s Gingerbread Contest winners: Lane McClure, Jada Gehrett, and Paige Watter. Each winner was awarded Chamber Bucks for all their creative work.

Have a great week!