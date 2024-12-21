Congratulations to 8-year-old Breckin Gerber, son of Randy and Jenae, on being selected as this year’s Coloring Contest Winner. He won a giant 4-foot stocking filled with toys and treats that was as tall as he was.

It’s that time of year again when the Bluffton City Gym membership starts over. The door locks are scheduled to be re-keyed on Thursday, Jan. 2. New keys are on sale in the park office on the 2nd floor of City Hall, 128 E Market (or in the Clerk Treasurer’s office when the park office is closed). Becoming a member of the city gym gives you access to the fitness room, locker rooms, saunas, racquetball court, and gym. A single membership is only $95 for the year, or you can get fit as a family and purchase a family membership for $125 for the year. Forms can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/4ev677bb.

Make sure the furry family members in your life get the gift that keeps on giving this Christmas. 2025 K9 Kommon’s Memberships are now on sale in the park office on the 2nd floor of City Hall (or available in the Clerk Treasurer’s office when the Park office is closed). The $25 fee offers all the dogs in your household an opportunity to run, play, and socialize with other pets. The pouch playground includes a Rover Jump Over, Doggie Teeter Totter, Hoop Jump, King of the Hill, Doggie Crawl Tunnel and a Fire Hydrant. The park is located at 805 W Washington Street. Forms can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/yekxv4f9.

Remember that pavilion rentals for May-December of next year will start on Thursday, Jan. 2. Call the park office at (260) 824-6069 to schedule your rental beginning at 8 a.m. Openings fill up quickly, so be prepared with a few dates and times in mind when you reach out to us. Payment must be made within two weeks of scheduling to finalize your reservation. Forms and prices can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/39sezeb2.

Hue Can Paint: It’s time to sign up for the Jan. 27 class to create an adorable Valentine gnome. The Bluffton Parks Department will host a canvas painting class for youth ages 7 and up. Lessons will be held at Washington Park (710 S Mulberry) from 6-7:45 p.m.. Your kids will enjoy the step-by-step instructions from a local artist to paint a one-of-a-kind creation to take home. Not only will they leave with beautiful artwork, but they will also feel accomplished as they master the painting techniques. The cost is only $15 per person and includes all supplies and instructions. To register, call 824-6069 or e-mail events@blufftonindiana.gov.

It may seem early, but we are already thinking about summer. Teens and adults are encouraged to complete a summer job application to work for the parks department. Positions available include pool managers (must be 18), tennis instructors, pool maintenance personnel (must be 18), concession stand supervisors (must be 18), lifeguards/swim instructors, concessions (must be 15), general maintenance workers (must be 18). Applications can be found online at www.blufftonindiana.gov starting in January. All applicants will be contacted by spring break to let you know the outcome of the Park Board’s decision.

May this season be full of light and laughter for you and your family. Merry Christmas!