If becoming fitter is part of your New Year’s resolution, we have an excellent goal for you to reach. Each year, around 220 people commit to the Wells Winter Challenge, and this year, we have expanded the options.

Wells Winter 100 Mile Challenge: Walk or run 100 miles by March 21. That’s just 10 miles a week — are you ready to go the distance?

Wells Winter Fitness Minutes Challenge: Stay active with 1,800 minutes of any activity this winter (indoor/outdoor biking, walking, yoga, pickleball, etc.). Aim for 150 minutes a week (30 minutes five times a week), and you’ll be on track.

Kids 50 Mile Challenge: For kids 12 and under — run or walk 50 miles and join in the fun.

All participants receive a Wells Winter Challenge T-shirt, a medal for crossing the finish line by spring, and access to our Strava group. Plus, earn chances for prizes by sharing your journey on Strava or Facebook. Let’s make this winter one to remember. Sign up today at: https://tinyurl.com/2bkje44f

If you want a warm place to walk, stop by the free Weekday Walkers in the City Gym from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Enter the glass door on the west side of City Hall and sign in on the wooden door before you enter. Twenty laps equal one mile. If running on a treadmill is more your pace, consider signing up for a year-long city gym membership for only $95. 2025 Keys are on sale now in the park office on the 2nd floor of City Hall and will open the facility starting Jan. 2 by 10 a.m.

It’s voting time for the annual Gingerbread Contest. While you are checking out the events on our Facebook page, be sure to “like” your favorite gingerbread creation in each age category. People’s Choice Voting will occur on the Bluffton Parks Department Facebook page from Dec. 16-19. Each “like” will be counted as a vote; Vote for as many as you like, and the person with the most votes per age group wins.

Join us on Christmas Eve morning for our Jingle Jog —a joyful 5K Fun Run/Walk and a 1-mile Candy Cane Dash just for the kiddos. For only $5, every runner gets a Santa hat and jingle bells to make the season bright. With cookies and milk along the course, a fun holiday photo area for memory-making, and plenty of holiday spirit, it’s the perfect way to kick off Christmas Eve morning. So dress up, bring the family, and make this the merriest run of the year. 5K runners — think you’re fast enough to beat our Grinch? The first 20 to finish ahead of him will take home a holiday mug filled with hot cocoa fixings. Sign up that morning beginning at 8:00 a.m. in the Bluffton City Gym (128 E Market St) or pre-register at https://raceroster.com/events/2024/96686/jingle-jog

Holiday closings: The park office, Weekday Walking, and Tot Time will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. The open gym will run as scheduled except for Dec. 26, when it will be closed. There is no Farm Wagon planned for Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Don’t forget that the Parlor City Christmas is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy carriage and trolley rides, a shopping fair featuring more than 35 vendors, musical entertainment, a goodie walk throughout downtown, reindeer visits, and more!

Have a great week!